There’s not a single day that the many services provided by local Salvation Army centers aren’t needed.

Every community-based corps relies largely on money it raises through its Red Kettle program at Christmastime to fund its operations for the following year. This makes each campaign essential for the local churches and the many services they offer. The generosity of donors determines how much the Salvation Army will be able to help people in the regions they cover.

