There’s not a single day that the many services provided by local Salvation Army centers aren’t needed.
Every community-based corps relies largely on money it raises through its Red Kettle program at Christmastime to fund its operations for the following year. This makes each campaign essential for the local churches and the many services they offer. The generosity of donors determines how much the Salvation Army will be able to help people in the regions they cover.
But just as the annual Red Kettle campaign needs contributors, it also requires bell ringers. They make their presence known at key sites throughout the area, giving passersby a friendly reminder that social needs must be met.
“From its inception, The Salvation Army has relied heavily on volunteers who support its programs. Often referred to as ‘the army behind The Army,’ it’s the kind-hearted volunteers like you who help fulfill our promise to do the most good. Whether you have a specific talent to offer or simply an hour of your time, The Salvation Army is the place to turn your passion into action,” according to information from the website of The Salvation Army’s Empire State Division. “The easiest way to help from early November through Christmas Eve is to ring a bell at one of our iconic red kettles, raising the funds that change lives all year long. Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $50 per hour — enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries.”
Across the United States, Salvation Army centers offer after-school programs, disaster relief, domestic abuse assistance, food pantries, homeless shelters, job training, substance abuse rehabilitation, and services for senior citizens and veterans. This is in addition to its weekly worship services. The organization helps more than 30 million Americans every year.
Many Salvation Army centers, including the one in Watertown, oversee thrift stores. Making use of donations of clothes and household items by residents, the shops provide another stream of revenue for each corps.
Since 1947, the Watertown Daily Times has pitched in to help The Salvation Army at Christmastime. The annual Old Newsboy Day will be held Dec. 2.
People will be stationed at designated spots this day to sell copies of the newspaper.
All the money raised will go to The Salvation Army.
We’re proud to oversee this event each year. We’re also grateful for the individuals who volunteer their time to sell newspapers and for the people who buy them.
The Season of Giving is upon us. Please take time to kick in some money to bell ringers and buy a paper on Old Newsboy Day to keep The Salvation Army going in 2023. We show our strength as a community by supporting each other, and the Red Kettle campaign is a cherished tradition that does so much good.
