The warm season in Northern New York is finally upon us, which is good news in itself.
An added bonus is the reopening of farmers markets throughout the region. These wonderful events offer locally produced food and other items to consumers in convenient sections of their communities.
In St. Lawrence County, Potsdam began its farmers market two weeks ago. It is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in Ives Park.
Ogdensburg’s farmers market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at 2321 Ford St. Extension. People interested in visiting there should regularly check with the event Facebook page as it may operate at other times.
Canton will launch its farmers market for this season today. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the village park.
The Akwesasne market will begin June 18. It will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 580 Route 37 in Hogansburg.
The farmers market in Gouverneur will starts June 3. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the village park on Main Street.
Hammond’s market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays starting June 15. The farmers market in Massena will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 105 Harte Haven Plaza beginning in July.
In Jefferson County, the Watertown farmers market began Wednesday. It will operate each week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Dulles State Office Building on Washington Street. Another farmers market in Watertown will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JB Wise Pavilion on the Black River Parkway on Saturdays beginning June 4.
Alexandria Bay’s farmers market starts today and will held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Kinney Drugs parking area. The Carthage farmers market also begins today, running from 1 to 6 p.m. every Friday at the pavilion on Riverside Drive.
The Cape Street Market will open Tuesday and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cape Vincent Village Green. Clayton’s market will open Thursday and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the village park. The Lyme Community Center market will begins June 3, operating from noon to 6 p.m. at 12030 Route 12E in Chaumont.
In Lewis County, the Harrisville farmers market will begin Saturday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Scenic View on Route 3.
The farmers market in Lowville will start June 4 and run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in the Forest Park Pavilion at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. Lewis County General Hospital’s farmers market will begin June 9 and operate between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays at the hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, 7740 West St. in Lowville. The farmers market in Lyons Falls will start June 14 and run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Park Pavilion in Riverside Park on Laura Street.
These farmers markets are a great way to enjoy some time outdoors, pick up fresh produce from local farmers and socialize with other residents. We encourage people to take advantage of them and support all the individuals putting them on.
