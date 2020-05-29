Earlier this year, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee received a combined $3 million from the Canadian and U.S. governments to conduct an expedited review of the water management policy enforced by the International Joint Commission.
Created by the Water Boundary Treaty of 1909, the IJC advises Canada and the United States on water-usage regulations, approves project applications and resolves disputes between international parties. The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which reports to the IJC, oversees outflows from the lake through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.
The IJC implemented Plan 2014 in January 2017 to return Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to more natural flows and restore wetlands and wildlife populations. It replaces previous policies that for decades severely hurt the ecosystem of regional waterways.
Driving to a large extent by climate change, excessive precipitation caused major flooding along Northern New York communities in 2017 and 2019. The high water levels were falsely attributed to Plan 2014 by many shoreline residents and elected officials. Research demonstrated this was not the case.
Regions along all the Great Lakes have experienced extensive rainfall over the last few years. And each lake feeds into the other, so they’ll take on excess water from adjacent waterways.
This excess water flows downstream, so it will eventually end up in Northern New York. Lake Superior has an elevation of 600 feet, Lake Huron and Lake Michigan about 577 feet, and Lake Erie roughly 569 feet.
With an elevation of 243 feet, Lake Ontario is the lowest of the Great Lakes. It captures all the water flowing downstream from the other Great Lakes. This makes getting rid of excess water a monumental task.
We’ve had mild winter and spring seasons in the north country, so precipitation hasn’t been as extensive this year. Water levels are somewhat lower, which is a tad bit of good news for shoreline residents.
The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee, an IJC subcommittee, will take its own look at Plan 2014 to determine its effectiveness. We expect that members will reach the same conclusions as previous researchers have that implementing Plan 2014 was not the cause of flooding two out of the past three years.
This committee will see if any changes need to be made in the policy. New members have been named to another group that will advise the committee.
“The Public Advisory Group, which consists of eight U.S. and eight Canadian members, will help the committee look for potential improvements to the plan by contributing knowledge about water level impacts and input on the assessment methods used in the review, according to the IJC. Group members have been asked to help foster two-way dialogue between the committee and affected interests and constituencies,” a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “Representing north country interests will be John Boyce, president of the St. Lawrence Seaway Pilots Association, Cape Vincent; Jefferson County Legislator Robert W. Cantwell III, R-Clayton; Patrick Davis, New York Power Authority, Massena; Corey C. Fram, executive director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council, Alexandria Bay; and John Peach, executive director of Save the River, Clayton. Other U.S. members include Bernie Gigas, a Rochester-area engineer, David Scudder, a board member for Save our Sodus, and Jonathan Schultz, director of emergency services and fire coordinator for Niagara County.”
We hope these groups maintain Plan 2014’s goal of restoring the health of our local waterways. This objective will benefit everyone in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.