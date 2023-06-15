Members of the West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department proudly hosted their colleagues from around the north country this year for the annual convention of the Northern New York Fireman’s Association.
The event was held June 1 to 3. The convention featured a golf tournament, election of officers for the organization, a memorial service for deceased firefighters and a parade.
The event also included work and training sessions for volunteer firefighters. This is a time for those in the fire service to meet members of other departments, swap stories, form friendships and learn from the experiences of others.
There’s no doubt many of these volunteer firefighters discussed the difficulty that departments are having in recruiting new members. Some agencies have examined new ways to reach potential candidates and encourage them to join.
It’s critical for departments to succeed in recruiting new members. Volunteer firefighters save local agencies a significant amount of money.
“On [March 20], the Firefighters Association of the State of New York released a report that aims to quantify the financial savings that volunteer firefighters and emergency medics provide to their communities. Conducted by national economic and public policy analyst company Resolution Economics, the report states that replacing every volunteer department with an all-professional one would cost more than $8 billion in one-time acquisition costs plus another $4.7 billion annually in salaries, benefits, debt servicing and operational costs,” according to a story published March 20 by the Watertown Daily Times. “About 1,500 stations would need to be built or renovated to support an all-professional firefighting sector, and the report indicates that property taxes would need to rise by an average of 28.4% across New York. … Volunteer fire departments often also have a volunteer ambulance and EMS side. Operations for volunteer EMS providers have become increasingly difficult to finance and staff in recent years, and ongoing capacity issues with hospitals across New York have made EMS calls even longer and more involved.”
Volunteer firefighters also provide most of the labor force in the fire service.
The U.S. Fire Administration, part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, maintains the National Fire Department Registry. This list has 27,184 fire departments registered, 91% of all fire departments in the United States (registration is non-compulsory).
Of those registered, 70.2% are volunteer departments while 15.6% are mostly volunteer. Of the remaining fire departments, 9.3% are career while 4.9% are mostly career. Of the of 1,063,900 active firefighters, 34% were career firefighters while 53% were volunteer firefighters and 12% were paid per call firefighters.
In New York state, 90.2% of all fire departments are volunteer while 3.9% are mostly volunteer. In addition, 4.2% are career fire departments while 1.7% are mostly career.
Firefighters place themselves in harm’s way each time they go out on a call. Few people would do this job for the modest wages that most paid firefighters make. Imagine putting your life on the line every shift as a volunteer.
It’s good that West Carthage hosted the Northern New York Fireman’s Association’s convention this year. We hope they all found the event worthwhile to attend.
We’ve raised the concerns of volunteer firefighters periodically on this page, and we’ll continue doing so as we see fit. This is done to remind readers of how essential this service is and encourage them to advocate for ways to improve it.
