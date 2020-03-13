No one wants to hear that the amount of money coming from a particular source will decline.
This is especially true for representatives of municipal governments. The services they provide to constituents depend on a steady stream of revenue.
St. Lawrence County began negotiating with the city of Ogdensburg and, thus, other communities on how much sales tax they would receive. The agreement they worked out 10 years ago will expire in November, and officials fear the amounts they receive from the county will decrease.
According to state law, only counties and cities are permitted to officially negotiate sales tax apportionment. Being the only city in St. Lawrence County, Ogdensburg handles this task on behalf of all other local governments.
A resolution passed in Potsdam earlier this year pointed out that “in 1965, the St. Lawrence County Board of Supervisors decided to share 50 percent of sales tax revenues with local governments, including the city of Ogdensburg. This was a result of the state having enabled counties to collect sales tax because Medicaid expenses became a shared expense between the counties and the state. An additional 1 percent sales tax was added in 2012, and the county agreed to share that additional 1 percent with local governments including the city, the resolution stated,” according to a story published Jan. 22 by the Watertown Daily Times. “At stake is the city’s share of a 1 percent sales tax the county has been collecting and sharing since it was implemented in 2013. The city receives 6.44 percent of the extra 1 percent, while the remaining towns and villages split 10 percent. The county retains 83.6 percent of the extra 1 percent.”
Ogdensburg received more than $900,000 in 2018 based on this formula. But it appears the county wants to reduce everyone’s share. County officials have said that unfunded mandates from the state have increased while populations in various communities have decreased.
This is true. According to the World Population Review, here are population figures for several municipalities:
The village of Canton had 6,332 people in 2010, 6,744 people in 2013 and 6,397 in 2018. The village of Massena had 10,922 in 2010 and 10,257 in 2018. Ogdensburg’s population went from 11,101 in 2010 to 10,551 in 2018. And the village of Potsdam had 9,446 in2010, 9,737 in 2013 and 8,973 in 2018.
To be sure, these are relatively minor losses. But they demonstrate a trend across Northern New York: People are leaving this state.
To be fair, it’s worth noting that the number of people living in St. Lawrence County also has declined. According to the World Population Review, the county had 111,811 residents in 2010, 112,357 in 2012 and 108,047 in 2018. So county officials need to take this loss into account when negotiating sales tax allocations.
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly showed he wasn’t all that happy during the regular City Council meeting Monday. Joseph R. Lightfoot of Ogdensburg, chairman of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, was in attendance.
Mr. Skelly said one proposal called for the city to lose about $11 million over the next decade. This would put Ogdensburg in a real bind.
If there needs to be a reduction in the annual sales tax amount, we hope it isn’t this draconian. That would be a severe cut for the city to absorb.
But municipalities can’t expect the county to maintain the same formula. Its costs are rising, and populations across the north country are decreasing. Something has to give.
Over the past decade, the state has substantially increased the costs that counties must pay for services it provides. Passed in 2010, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act allowed states to expand Medicaid to people previously not covered. New York now about 800,000 additional residents receiving it.
But New York is different than other states; it compels counties to pick up about 12 percent of the overall expenses. With more people to cover, the price tag for Medicaid has swelled here at more than $60 billion — we’re now second only to California among states with the costliest programs.
So counties have increasingly had to shell out more for Medicaid coverage. And Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has now proposed reducing measures that save counties money with the Medicaid program.
In the last several years, the state has implemented various laws to revise the criminal justice system such as Raise the Age and bail reform. Once again, new costs for these changes are borne by counties.
Add to this mix the state’s property tax cap, and local governments have really felt the squeeze from Albany. All parties in this debate in St. Lawrence County must realize that everyone’s expenses have increased, so the pain of reduced sales tax revenues must be shared.
We encourage both sides to continue negotiating toward a plan that everyone can accept. Money is tight, which means all parties involved need to make sacrifices. Given how much we accomplish when we cooperate, public officials shouldn’t allow this issue to tear our relationship apart.
