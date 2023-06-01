Money generated by nonresidents using municipal swimming pools will help reduce Watertown’s tax rate from a proposed 1.99% to zero.
On May 25, members of the City Council unanimously approved a plan to charge people from outside the city to use its pools. It’s estimated that this will bring in about $25,000.
“City residents will continue not paying a fee to use the pool at Thompson Park and at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds,” according to a story published May 25 by the Watertown Daily Times. “People living outside the city will pay $3 for a daily rate, $2 per person for the group rate, $30 for a season pass for an individual, $90 for a season pass for a family of four and $15 for each additional person.”
The Steve D. Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds will open Saturday, and the pool at Thompson Park will open June 10. Both facilities will be accessible only on weekends until June 26; they will be open daily thereafter.
Charging nonresidents to use municipal swimming pools is a good plan. People who live in Watertown are financing city assets with their taxes. This includes the costs to construct, repair and maintain these facilities each year.
So it’s reasonable to ask those from outside the city to contribute to keeping these assets running. This certainly won’t solve all of Watertown’s fiscal woes. But it will spread the costs of operating the pools more equitably among everyone who enjoys uses them, and we commend the council for adopting this proposal.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.