A project designed to reduce parking problems for visitors to the High Peaks Wilderness Area that looked doomed has received approval to proceed.
The state previously allocated $1.2 million to purchase and operate four buses to run along state Route 73 through Keene Valley in Essex County. But the novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in more people hiking the High Peaks in 2020 as a way, in part, to avoid crowds. This made operating the shuttles even riskier, so the plan was postponed last year.
“Overcrowding was an issue in the High Peaks long before COVID-19, so it’s not shocking that the planned shuttle bus system in Essex County has been suspended,” according to a story published July 14 by Adirondack.net. “Aspiring 46ers and other High Peaks enthusiasts may need to make alternative plans this summer. Essex County and New York state agreed there was no safe way to operate the shuttle buses this summer, particularly with trailheads and parking lots that are congested in a normal year; hiking and outdoor activities have undoubtedly become more desirable amid the public health crisis.”
When discussion resumed this year about moving forward with the proposal, it again appeared as though it would be shelved. There were concerns about how safely hikers could be picked up and dropped off while navigating state Route 73. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said it would work with local governments to advance this idea in 2022.
However, the state DEC had a change of heart. On Friday, it announced that the shuttle program in Keene Valley would be launched this year.
“Though many local officials believed the state-funded hiker shuttle system would be postponed for a second year, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Friday that the shuttle will, in fact, operate this summer. The DEC didn’t, however, say when the shuttle system would launch, how long it would operate for, nor what trailheads the shuttle would bring hikers to,” according to a story published Saturday in the Adirondack Daily Enterprise. “This hiker shuttle system was first announced early last year, before the coronavirus pandemic was declared and before the High Peaks saw a record number of hikers flock here last summer after months of isolation because of the pandemic. In a joint statement issued on Friday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland and Keene town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. said specific route information is still being finalized. Shuttle operators are also still being hired.”
This is wonderful news. Various measures have been implemented to reduce vehicular congestion in the High Peaks Wilderness Area, and hopefully this will contribute to the effort.
One plan involved establishing a permit system for hikers at sites across the Adirondack Mountain Reserve for parking. Now through Oct. 31, people will need to reserve a spot. There is no fee charged, and the designated parking area is good for six hikers.
The shuttle project has the funding but needs drivers. People qualified to operate a bus should contact the Essex County Personnel Department at 518-873-3360 for more information about employment opportunities.
The parking issues on the High Peaks demonstrate how popular this site is to north country residents and visitors. This reflects the value of this cherished natural asset to which we have access.
But we must use it responsibly and consider how many other people want to visit the region. Making use of the shuttles will help alleviate the parking problems and, thus, make it more convenient for everyone.
