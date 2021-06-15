Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo dangled a juicy carrot for New Yorkers eager to put an end to restrictions implemented due to the novel coronavirus.
He said most mandates will be lifted once 70% of all adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. As of Thursday, this number was 69.2% (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
This should serve as a good incentive for public health authorities around the state to focus on communities with lower vaccination statistics, particularly those in the bottom 10%. Knowing where fewer vaccines have been administered will allow officials to examine why this is and assess how to increase the rate.
In the north country, 198,716 people ages 18 and older have received at least vaccine for a rate of 59.6% of the total adult population. There are 182,706 individuals in this age range why have completed their vaccination series for a rate of 54.8% of all adults.
The challenge now is to determine the best methods for persuading those left unvaccinated to get their shots. It’s helpful to have data showing where the rates are lowest in each county so that effective measures can be tailored to respective communities.
When it comes to some areas, however, there’s a fly in the ointment. Soldiers stationed at Fort Drum count as members of the populations in these communities, but it’s not known for certain how many of them have been vaccinated.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said the state counts people within its Immunization Information System. But many military personnel and their families received their vaccinations through the U.S. Army, so they wouldn’t appear in the state system.
Gray pointed out how this would skew the vaccination rates for communities such as Calcium, Evans Mills and LaFargeville that are closest to Fort Drum and count soldiers among their residents. The state system tracks vaccination rates by ZIP code.
Fort Drum shares information about its personnel being vaccinated, but this doesn’t include the ZIP codes of where soldiers live, Gray said. This data is not sent to the state Department of Health, so the true vaccination rate of these communities is not known.
“Jeffrey Hammond, public information officer for the New York state Department of Health, said the state’s tracking system does not track doses administered by federal entities, including the Department of Defense and the Veterans Health Administration. As a result, the state’s vaccine tracker data may differ from the CDC’s, which does include those metrics. The CDC’s vaccination tracking page shows Jefferson County has 60.8% of [its] eligible population vaccinated as of June 9,” according to a story published Wednesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Mr. Gray said the ZIP codes where vaccination rates are most impacted by the Fort Drum effect are almost all in the towns of Philadelphia, LeRay and Wilna. … Even though those are the areas most impacted by the difference in vaccination reporting structures, Mr. Gray said the issue could be countywide. Anyone who got vaccinated on Fort Drum, whether they are a soldier, retiree or family member, is not included in the county or state’s vaccination total. Mr. Gray said there are more than 50,000 people in the county eligible to receive vaccinations on Fort Drum.”
It would benefit health officials in Jefferson County if the representatives of the state and Fort Drum could work together to fill in the blanks. Understanding what communities are affected by this the most will show where the real problems exist and how to address them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.