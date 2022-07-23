The development of the internet offered numerous possibilities for those involved in mass communication.
This was particularly true in the mid-1990s when the internet moved beyond serving just as a government and academic resource. People and companies discovered new ways to engage millions of others around the world.
News organizations benefited greatly from this emerging technology. Journalists at small companies could now compete with their counterparts at larger outlets in reaching audiences. And they discovered valuable tools to research pertinent issues and obtain information about events in unfamiliar regions of the globe.
However, figuring out how to make money with online content confounded many newsrooms for years. Sure, the internet attracted more readers. But they were obtaining most of these stories for free, and the trick was to convert these individuals into paying subscribers.
Over time, some larger news organizations successfully monetized their digital offerings. They devised formulas for piquing the interest of a big enough audience to regularly satisfy advertisers.
This, though, has its own potential traps. Some newsrooms have been accused of slanting the way they cover events to appeal to a specific demographic of online readers, unnecessarily hyping more sensational parts of a story to lure more clicks.
This increases the likelihood of bias in journalism, and all of us often get blamed for the sins of a few. Newsrooms must protect the integrity of the content they offer for the sake of the whole industry.
So we must uphold the highest ethical standards of our industry and remain true to our mission: Deliver quality journalism that is accurate, relevant and fair. News outlets needn’t worry about which faction of the partisan divide may drag them through the mud on social media.
But the bottom line is that we, too, have a bottom line. We have to pay for personnel, equipment and supplies to produce our work and should be compensated for stories that make the rounds among readers. Big tech giants such as Facebook and Google have been reluctant to share some of the revenue they derive from our articles being circulated on the internet.
In 2021, Australia passed a law requiring big tech firms to pay news organizations for their content. A year after it passed, big tech companies have paid more than $200 million to media companies there. Canadian legislators are working on their own version of this idea.
In the United States, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is under consideration. This would allow media companies a four-year exemption from anti-trust laws to negotiate with big tech firms over revenue-sharing issues.
Of course, there are concerns with this approach. Some fear that the biggest media corporations — who are already making a good deal of money from their online content — will dominate this process and squeeze out the voices of smaller newsrooms. Others believe news organizations may become too dependent on big tech revenue and not be able to sustain themselves over the long haul if the money dries up.
This legislation must be drafted in such a way to ensure that every newsroom participating in the process has a place at the table. They are the ones most in danger of closing under current conditions.
In return, media outlets must do whatever they can to widen their revenue streams. Becoming hooked primarily on a single source of financing will backfire if the money stops flowing from big tech companies.
Journalism has always been essential for improving our society, and this has never been truer than it is now. But numerous media companies have closed, leaving news deserts in far too many communities.
A self-governing citizenry requires good news reporting to sustain democracy. Congress must pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to ensure the health of our system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.