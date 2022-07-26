Businesses that defraud people out of their hard-earned money deserve everyone’s condemnation.
But it’s particularly egregious when the targets are those who have served our nation in uniform. They put their lives on the line to protect our nation and preserve our freedoms, yet some individuals find it acceptable to pull servicemembers into scams for their own benefit.
State Attorney General Letitia A. James stopped in Watertown last week to deliver some wonderful news in confronting this trend. Her office joined federal officials and authorities from 17 other states several years ago in suing a company called Harris Jewelry on behalf of 46,000 miliary personnel and veterans nationwide.
“In a press conference at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown on Wednesday, state Attorney General Letitia A. James, her colleagues in the local branch of the attorney general’s office, a former Fort Drum financial literacy teacher and a local veterans advocate detailed how Harris Jewelry defrauded servicemembers with unfair, illegal and deceptive financing programs presented as credit-improvement tools. The company, based out of Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County, has been sued by the attorney general of New York and several other states over its practices. And on Wednesday, the attorney general announced they’d reached an agreement, not yet approved, to recover more than $34.2 million for more than 46,000 soldiers and veterans targeted by Harris’s scheme,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Harris staff would advertise with stuffed [teddy] bears dressed in fatigues outside storefronts in towns near military installations. One Harris location was open from 2014 to April 2021 in Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall when it shut down all storefronts because of the pandemic. The company continued to operate online until December of 2021 when it stopped running its finance program as part of an agreement with the attorney general. The attorney general investigation into the stores began in 2017, with the first lawsuits filed in 2018. The Harris salespeople would lure servicemembers into the store, promising that the entire company was dedicated to serving the needs of the men and women in uniform. With Operation Teddybear, servicemembers were told a portion, or sometimes all, of the proceeds from their purchase would go to a military-affiliated charity that sends care packages to deployed troops.”
Once servicemembers came into the stores, employees began pitching the benefits of a financing initiative called the Harris Program, James said.
“In advertisements, documents and in-store pitches, the Harris Program was billed as a tool to help soldiers improve their credit scores or make large purchases. They were given a line of credit and an agreement to pay a certain amount of money per month, or per paycheck, which would eventually come back to them. Servicemembers who signed onto the program were told they could select some Harris Jewelry as a gift with the program,” the article reported. “In reality, Harris Jewelry was advancing soldiers lines of credit with amounts and interest rates based solely on [each] servicemember’s branch, term of enlistment and the type of jewelry they selected. The ‘gift’ of jewelry was actually a purchase made on a Harris-issued line of credit. That credit line was extremely unfair with interest rates hitting 15%, payments above the agreed-upon amount and extra costs for the ‘gift’ jewelry tacked on top. Customers weren’t even given the proper documentation for their agreements.”
The agreement compels Harris Jewelry to stop collecting on the more than $21 million in outstanding debt it holds from the 13,400 soldiers in the Harris Program and give back more than $13 million to the 46,000 servicemembers who competed paying into the program. There are 443 military personnel in New York who will have about $750,000 in debt canceled and 1,692 servicemembers will be refunded about $480,000 in total, according to the story.
“The New York part of this case and the investigation into its local impact was handled by the Watertown Regional Office of the Attorney General, led by Assistant Attorney General in Charge Deanna R. Nelson and Assistant Attorney General Julia Toce,” the article reported. “The office was assisted by investigator Chad Shelmindine, under the supervision of Deputy Attorney General Jill Faber in the Division of Regional Affairs. With the backing of the Federal Trade Commission, New York and 17 other states are suing Harris Jewelry for its practices with the latest development being an FTC stipulated final order to require the company to stop its practices. The order will have the force of law when it’s approved by a federal District Court judge, which is likely to happen soon.”
Harris Jewelry will be required to dissolve its business and pay $1 million to the 18 states. New York received $150,000, which was given to Jefferson County. The county then turned these funds over to the Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Center, which will use the money to educate servicemembers and veterans on financial matters in hopes of helping them avoid future scams.
It’s good to know that the attorney general’s office has the resources and determination to look out for those who safeguard our nation. We commend everyone there for launching this investigation and recouping the money robbed from military personnel and veterans in this state.
