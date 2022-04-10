In the course of running local governments, municipal officials are bound to have some connection to issues they’re overseeing.
This is particularly true in rural areas such as Northern New York. People inclined to run for public office are often the same individuals who engage with their communities in other ways.
Many of them are business owners or have leadership roles in nonprofit organizations. It also could be that they’re related to or good friends with those who serve in these capacities.
There’s nothing wrong with this; it’s the way things operate in small towns. People who are civic minded frequently become involved in multiple ways, which is essential for seeing regions prosper.
As members of public bodies can’t always avoid these situations, they have an ethical obligation to ensure the decisions they make are based on their professional assessment of what’s best for their communities. They cannot allow their actions to be influenced by any condition that may benefit them personally — this would be a conflict of interest and may compel constituents to question their objectivity. This results in a loss of trust people have in governmental entities.
When it comes to weighing whether to permit Stewart’s Shops to construct a larger store in the city, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has a textbook example of a conflict of interest. He owns properties very close to the proposed new site.
The company wants to open a 3,975-square-foot store on the southeast corner of Washington Street and Flower Avenue. This would replace the 2,500-square-foot facility a half mile south on Washington Street.
Representatives of Stewart’s Shops said the existing store is outdated and too small for efficient operations. Opening the facility may require rezoning some of parcels in that area.
Smith does not favor the proposal. But in discussing this issue at City Council meetings, it wasn’t until Monday evening that he referenced the nearby properties he owns.
Smith acknowledged his ownership of these parcels. He then asked City Attorney Robert J. Slye if that’s all he needed to do, and Slye said it was.
Chuck Marshal, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, sent a letter to Smith requesting that he recuse himself from any further decisions regarding the company’s plans. This would be an appropriate move on the mayor’s part.
But he believes that he merely needed to publicly disclose the fact that he owns properties close by. Slye affirmed this in a letter he wrote to Marshal in response to Stewart’s Shops’ request for a recusal.
This is a curious notion. If no possible conflict of interest exists, why would Smith need to reveal anything? And if he feels compelled to disclose a connection to any potential development there, why wouldn’t this qualify as a conflict of interest that he should avoid?
As a councilman 10 years ago, Smith abstained from voting on a zoning request for this same property. He cited the fact that he owns land abutting the area in question.
What in Smith’s mind has changed over the past decade? It’s the exact same spot (Washington Street and Flower Avenue) and exact same circumstance (Smith owns properties in this area).
Smith must recuse himself from voting on this issue. He has an interest in how constructing a new Stewart’s Shops store would affect the land he owns, which interferes with his ability to impartially decide if the new facility would benefit this part of the city.
His reputation as well as that of city government’s as an impartial arbiter of zoning is on the line. He should not ignore his ethical duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.