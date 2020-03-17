A bill introduced by two state legislators from the north country would create a safer environment outside Hermon-DeKalb Central School.
State Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, have proposed legislation to lower the speed limit on a stretch of roadway adjacent to the school in DeKalb Junction. It calls for the speed limit to be reduced from 55 mph to 35 mph on a half-mile portion of Route 11. This measure resulted from a series of vehicle crashes that have occurred on this roadway.
“A Jan. 23 car crash at Route 11 and East DeKalb Road left an 8-year-old Hermon-DeKalb Central School girl with a broken collarbone, school Superintendent Mark E. White said, leading to a petition seeking a speed reduction,” according to a story published Feb. 27 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The crash was captured on the school’s video and it shows Kendra Anson’s stopped vehicle at the light in the northbound lane, waiting for oncoming traffic, including a school bus, to pass so she can turn. In a matter of moments, a fast-paced van comes into frame and makes a last-second effort to avoid colliding completely with the rear end of Ms. Anson’s car by pulling into the right turning lane. Ms. Anson said she, her husband, their 12 year-old son and 8-year-old daughter were in their car at the time, waiting to turn left on East DeKalb Road to drop the kids off at school. The driver of the van was left with a broken hand, Thursday’s news release announced, the first time the injury was reported. But it was not that crash alone that Sen. Ritchie and Assemblyman Blankenbush said led to their introducing the joint bill, but an increasing number of crashes at that intersection.
“The newly introduced legislation would reduce the speed limit on the stretch of roadway running adjacent to the school and, in turn, protect the safety of students, families and educators,” the Times article reported. “Car crashes are not uncommon at the intersection, Mr. White told the Times following the Jan. 23 crash. He said almost a year to the day of the Jan. 23 crash, one of the school faculty members was involved in a crash that could have killed her.”
In the news release she issued with Mr. Blankenbush, Mrs. Ritchie made her case for enacting this legislation.
“There have been far too many accidents on this dangerous stretch of roadway—a stretch that each and every day sees cars and buses bringing young children to and from school,” she said. “I fear that it’s only a matter of time before a more serious accident occurs. Lowering the speed limit just before and just after the school is the least we can do to better protect children and those responsible for getting them to and from school each day.”
Traveling along Route 11 in more remote parts of Northern New York brings with it the temptation to increase a car’s speed. There are often few people using this roadway at specific times of the day, so what’s the harm in going a tad faster?
This becomes a problem when approaching an intersection. Motorists sometimes misjudge how quickly they can slow down to avoid striking another vehicle.
This portion of Route 11 needs to be set at 35 mph, and local police must enforce the law. Drivers should be more mindful of the potential for accidents and adjust their speed accordingly.
