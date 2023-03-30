Reducing the vehicular speed limit of Route 11 between Canton and Potsdam would make sense.
One particularly problematic section is the entrance to the St. Lawrence Health System Medical Campus. Located at 6119 Route 11 in Canton, this stretch of roadway has from time to time been the scene of some major accidents.
“The $23 million Medical Campus officially opened in March 2017, further developing the village’s outskirts. But the facility’s entrance is not always easy — or safe — to navigate. The southbound lane heading toward Canton has a wide shoulder [that] drivers sometimes use to turn, technically unlawfully, into the long driveway,” according to a story published May 16, 2021, by the Watertown Daily News. “Without using the shoulder and without a turning lane, drivers alternatively slow from speeds of 55 mph or more to make the right-hand turn. Continuing toward Canton just past the driveway, the road slopes down and sweeps a tight corner under the railroad bridge near Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales. Guard rails line some of the grassy embankments in the area. Driving toward Potsdam, the shoulder is narrower off the northbound lane and is bounded by a guard rail. With no turning lane, those needing to turn left into the Medical Campus are most often forced to stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear or attempt to pass on the outside.”
Municipal leaders have pushed state lawmakers to allow them to address the safety concerns at this intersection.
A bill introduced during the 2019-2020 legislative session by then-state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, called for reducing the speed limit near the Medical Campus. It was passed by the state Senate.
But a companion bill introduced that year by then-state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, got mired in the Assembly Transportation Committee. A similar measure introduced in 2021 met the same fate.
It’s perplexing that such a bill would get stuck in committee. This is not at all a controversial issue. Local officials back the idea, so this should be a no-brainer.
The Canton Village Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution to reduce the speed limit on East Main Street from just past University Plaza to the St. Lawrence Health medical campus. Members of the board hope that state legislators are more open to their request for a needed change.
“This is the same resolution we have done on a regular basis to try to reduce speed out [of] Route 11 toward Potsdam past the hospital medical building,” Canton Mayor Michael E. Dalton said in a story published March 16 by the Watertown Daily Times. “This time, the representatives in the state Senate and the Assembly both did all the paperwork ahead of time.”
The problem persists, and the state Legislature must act.
“The speed limit on most of Main Street is 30 mph. On East Main Street, east of the village center, it transitions for eastbound drivers to 40 mph near Romoda Drive and the entrance to St. Lawrence University,” the March 16 article reported. “Where the brief, 40-mph run transitions again, the road is still within the village limits. The most apparent problem area along the mile between the 55-mph starting point and the village line is the entrance to the St. Lawrence Health campus, 6119 Route 11. The $23 million medical campus opened in March 2017, further developing the village’s outskirts. But the facility’s entrance is not always easy — or safe — to navigate.”
State lawmakers are scheduled to wrap up budget negotiations by Wednesday and their legislative session in June. They should advance a bill to reduce the speed limit on this part of Route 11 and make this roadway safer.
