As Northern New York moves toward warmer weather (albeit slowly, at this point), more people are resuming outdoor activities.
Perhaps this will inspire even more residents of Adams to become involved with a project to create a new playground at an open field at Institute and Wardwell streets.
The playground equipment at the former site of Adams Elementary School was declared unsafe and torn several years ago. The field provides opportunities for individuals to play baseball, community games and soccer, but there’s no equipment for younger children to use.
Members of the Adams Community Park Committee have been working to raise money for new equipment. They would like residents to provide input on whay they’d like to see in a new playground.
The committee developed a survey for residents to fill out. People can find it online at http://wdt.me/D7BvT8. Those without access to the internet can obtain a hard copy of the survey at a bank, fire station, library or municipal building in the village.
“The committee estimates the total cost of the playground to be about $300,000,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The village of Adams is expected to contribute to the project and community fundraising efforts are underway. As of January, the committee had raised more than $43,000. The committee hopes to have the playground done within three years.”
This is a good way for Adams residents to help shape how a new playground will be structured.
Recreational space is valuable, and this is a worthwhile project. We encourage those in the village to take this survey by the Monday deadline and help the committee fulfill its goals.
