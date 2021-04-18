The city of Watertown is not suffering from a lack of spending needs.
For about five years, officials have discussed buying a ladder truck to serve as a backup to the Fire Department’s two aerial trucks. A 2004 ladder truck would cost $1.4 million. The city is looking at using a purchasing co-op rather than going through the usual bidding process.
Members of the City Council heard Monday from representatives of Wendel Energy Services about possibly replacing half of the windows in City Hall and installing indoor and outdoor LED lighting at city-owned properties. This could save Watertown more than $3 million over 25 years. Proceeding with this plan would cost the city $2,054,839, with an interest rate of 2% over 20 years — resulting in a “a cumulative net positive cash flow of $1,287,335” over the long haul, according to the energy audit presentation.
Of course, these items are in addition to the normal expenses the city incurs: repairing roads and buildings; fixing water and sewer line problems; maintaining parks; and obtaining new public safety vehicles. The typical question that officials face when drafting the annual budget is, “Where will we get the money to pay for everything we need?” (The city’s 2020-21 budget totaled $41.8 million.)
But this year, Watertown has some extra cash on hand. It received nearly $23 million in federal relief money through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. The $350 billion being sent to municipal governments across the country is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed by Congress and signed into law last month.
City officials need to obtain guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury about how the money can be spent. But they have some ideas of their own.
The good news is that members of the City Council informally agreed to put aside $3 million for water and sewer projects. However, a few of their other proposals raise questions.
One is a planned amphitheater in Thompson Park. This facility has been under consideration for years, and there’s no doubt it would be a tremendous benefit for the annual Fourth of July concert and other musical performances there.
Another item on the wish list is a splash pad to replace the pool at North Elementary School. This would cost between $500,000 and $600,000.
The concern with creating new municipal assets is that the city has a history of neglecting the assets it already owns. Will it have the money in the future to properly maintain an amphitheater and/or a splash pad?
The City Council has often kicked the can down the road if it couldn’t afford to renovate an asset in a particular budget. And the longer it waits to make necessary repairs, the more expensive these become.
This does nothing but compound the funding problem from year to year. For example, look at how long it took for the council to finally authorize an overhaul of the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Officials should direct the relief funds toward projects that don’t require annual expenditures. They could avoid the 2% interest over 20 years by paying upfront for energy-saving items at City Hall and other structures. They also can buy the ladder truck needed for the Fire Department.
If and when the city can allocate money in the long term to take on these other projects, it should consider proceeding with them. But the federal funds it has in hand should be used for items that are needed now. Watertown won’t have to borrow money for these, and this will relieve the strain on the budget going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.