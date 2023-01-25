For nearly two weeks, Northern New York hosted thousands of student-athletes from around the world for a prestigious sporting event.
The FISU World University winter games took place from Jan. 12 through Sunday in Lake Placid and surrounding communities. Both Canton and Potsdam housed student-athletes and held preliminary hockey matches.
Securing the rights to host these games was a real victory for the north country. Buffalo was the last North American community to stage them before this year, done in 1993. Lake Placid previously held the winter games in 1972 — this was the first time that the games returned to a former host site.
The summer and winter FISU World University games are organized every two years by the Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (International University Sports Federation). The announcement that the winter games would return to Lake Placid took place in 2018.
The Adirondack region is well suited for these games. Lake Placid hosted both the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. So venues needed for individual events in the area already exist.
Organizers raised funds to upgrade the Saranac Lake Civic Center. Local efforts brought in $1.8 million of the $7 million needed for the project, with the state contributing the rest. Curling tournaments were held there.
Hosting these games raises Northern New York’s profile as a major tourist destination. Having people travel here to participate in and watch the games shows the world the magnificent gems located here.
Sadly, student-athletes from Belarus and Russia didn’t participate in these winter games. FISU followed the International Olympic Committee’s recommendation to exclude these athletes as a “protective measure” due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.
The exclusion is understandable given how volatile the situation could get if they came here. But they’re not the ones who started the war, so the fact that they had to miss these games is unfortunate.
However, some student-athletes from the region participated. Van Ledger of Lake Placid joined Paul Smith’s College students Nathan Livingood, Aidan Ripp, Dolcie Tanguay and Timothy Ziegler competed in various events.
Our colleagues at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise in Saranac Lake thoroughly covered the games, and we’ve been privileged to republish their accounts. They had a front row seat to everything with these games, starting with the years of preparation and ending with the closing ceremony.
Of course, the potential benefits of these events were hyped by those who organized them. But as typically happens, the promises fell short of what was expected. In an editorial published Saturday, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise summarized some of the problems:
“It hasn’t been all sunshine and roses, though. Seeing these athletes compete has been incredible, but we’ve heard from a lot of people who are ultimately disappointed with this event. For years leading up to the games, locals have had to deal with construction — on the roads, at winter sports venues. Businessowners have shouldered the impact of one-way traffic along Main Street for the past few seasons as the road was worked on, with the promise of a tourism boom during the games. Now during the games, lots of people who live or work on Main Street are having a much harder time getting around, and the schedules of both Lake Placid Middle/High School and Paul Smith’s College students have been impacted. Many local business owners prepared for an influx of foot traffic that never really materialized.”
The newspaper also pointed out that hopes for a significant increase in affordable housing went unfulfilled. It concluded its editorial with this:
“This area will always be a winter sports destination, and our communities will always support our athletes. We’re grateful to have them as our neighbors. But are we getting the best return on our investments with these large sporting events, which require a certain level of disruption to the lives of residents? Between the discussions surrounding the Ironman triathlon and now this, it could be time to consider whether this type of tourism is what’s best for the Tri-Lakes.”
Any kind of tourism benefits the north country. But the Adirondack Daily Enterprise asks some important questions. Offering more realistic expectations in touting such events and adjusting disruptions to the affected communities accordingly could be a good start toward ensuring investments actually pay off.
