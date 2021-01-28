The annual GivingTuesday campaign is a way for people to do something worthwhile in their communities and around the world during the holiday season.
It is held each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This event allows charitable organizations to promote their services and solicit donations, helping them boost their year-end budgets.
“GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity,” according to information on the GivingTuesday website. “Join the movement and give — each Tuesday and every day — whether it’s some of your time, a donation or the power of your voice in your local community. It’s a simple idea: Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.”
Numerous organizations in the north country have participated in a marketing campaign over the last several years to raise awareness about everything they do for local residents. The Northern New York Community Foundation in Watertown plays a major role in planning -giveNNY.
The first event was held in 2017 and included groups covering Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. NNYCF matches donations up to $10,000. In 2019, $24,543 was raised from 115, individuals, families and businesses as well as the NNYCF matching grant, benefitting 27 nonprofit groups.
However, organizers felt the need to hold off on -giveNNY last year. The novel coronavirus pandemic made it necessary to postpone the event.
This year’s theme is 315Day, and the event will be held March 15. Nonprofit organizations wishing to participate must register by Friday.
“The Northern New York Community Foundation has pledged support to the -giveNNY campaign this year, committing $10,000 to match gifts made during the effort. Participating organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign distributed as grants from the Community Foundation. The foundation is also stewarding all gifts made to the -giveNNY 315Day campaign with opportunities to donate online or through traditional methods,” according to information on the NNYCF website. “The campaign, returning for its fourth year, kicks off Monday, Feb. 15, and culminates with a day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM on Monday, March 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several events to drive awareness and support for the effort are planned during the weeks leading up to 315Day. All campaign activities will be conducted with health and safety in mind as the region continues to confront the ongoing [coronavirus] pandemic. … The -giveNNY initiative began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving. A campaign was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event team is grateful to partner once again with the Community Foundation to help grow the effort and expand its reach.”
This is a wonderful way to help the many nonprofit groups in our region carry out their vital work. We commend everyone at NNYCF for their work in reorganizing -giveNNY to accommodate problems experienced as a result of the pandemic. Visit http://wdt.me/nqqPCN to complete a form by Friday to take part.
