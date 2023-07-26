A bad sign?

Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce’s signs for mayor have drawn criticism from Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who is running against Compo Pierce in November’s mayoral race. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

The recent squabble over who wrote what on a campaign sign is an indicator that this mayoral election is shaping up to be a nasty fight.

With two incumbent council members seeking Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith’s seat as he steps aside from city government, the candidates have already come out swinging.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.