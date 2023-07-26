The recent squabble over who wrote what on a campaign sign is an indicator that this mayoral election is shaping up to be a nasty fight.
With two incumbent council members seeking Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith’s seat as he steps aside from city government, the candidates have already come out swinging.
Over the weekend Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero blasted out a news release, on Saturday, condemning the red and white signs that Councilwoman Sara V. Compo Pierce had shared with her supporters throughout the city.
What irked Ruggiero? That Compo Pierce did not include the word “for” on her sign.
Calling the signs “misleading” and “dishonest” Ruggiero started a fight over semantics, claiming Compo Pierce is attempting to claim that she is already mayor.
From top to bottom the signs say “Compo, Pierce, Mayor.”
“It’s something that I wouldn’t do,” Ruggiero said in a story published Tuesday in the Watertown Daily Times.
Compo Pierce in response said the signs are within the bounds of election law, and follow practice used in former races.
Ruggiero claims that the signs will make people think Compo Pierce is already mayor. That’s ridiculous. That is a claim that city voters are utterly uninformed about current city leadership. We’re sure there are people out there who if asked on the street wouldn’t know who the mayor is, but we’re also fairly sure those people won’t be casting ballots in November.
No sign has won a candidate an election. There are plenty of issues to debate regarding the future of the city and the direction the next administration will be taking.
This argument started within days of the sign distribution. We know where each candidate stands on the golf course and pools, so let’s move on from that as well and discuss what hasn’t already occurred — the funding and repair of the city water plant, a plan for the loss of National Grid revenue at the end of the decade, zombie homes, bad sidewalks and following the city’s new master plan for development. Those are just a few things that we’d rather hear about. Put a plan on a sign, and maybe that will change a vote.
