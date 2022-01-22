Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli used department stationary to write to Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton on behalf of William Tryon.
After being charged with his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, Tryon pleaded guilty last year. Walton on Jan. 14 sentenced Tryon to 50 days in jail and imposed a $1,000 fine.
“I am writing this correspondence on behalf of my good friend, William Tryon,” Carpinelli said in his letter. “Bill and I have known each other since 2016 and have remained [in] a closed relationship in family and our love of country. Sir, I know Bill is remorseful for his actions on January the 6th at the [Capitol]. I do believe and [stand by] Bill’s good character and love of his family. This is why I will put my title and reputation alongside my friend, William Tryon. Thank you.”
As a private citizen, Carpinelli is certainly free to send letters of support for anyone he chooses. But to use the authority of his elective office while doing so is inappropriate. Advocating for his friends who have pleaded guilty to breaking the law is not within his job description.
Carpinelli’s action will be scrutinized by the county’s Ethics Board — good. It was wrong for him to do this, and the Ethics Board should reach this conclusion. A vote of censure by the Lewis County Board of Legislators also would be fitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.