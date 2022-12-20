Sometime this month, representatives of a panel of authorities are expected to address what could be done with about a dozen state prisons closed since 2009.
“As New York continues to move forward, we are looking at ways to revitalize our economy, including reimagining shuttered state prison properties as hubs of re-gional opportunity,” Hochul said in the news release. “As I promised in my State of the State, I have created a commission of public and private sector leaders, as well as economic development experts from around the country, to best connect our industry and workforce goals with action plans that will both save taxpayer money and bring these buildings to new life as economic engines. Our ultimate goal is to put New Yorkers to work, and I am confident this newly formed Prison Redevelop-ment Commission will help create an action plan to do just that.”
Four of the closed prisons under consideration are in the north country: Ogdensburg Correctional in St. Lawrence County and the Moriah facility in Essex County, which closed this year; Watertown Correctional Facility, which closed in 2021; and Franklin County’s Camp Gabriels in the town of Brighton, which closed in 2009.
Members of the commission toured the closed facilities and met with elected offi-cials from the affected communities. It is believed that they will release their report before the end of the year.
“Now more than ever, it is critical that the Governor’s Prison Redevelopment Commission unveils a concrete plan that puts these facilities back into productive use and makes up for the hundreds of employment opportunities lost. In recent months, I have been in contact with Commission officials to share my thoughts on how those goals can be accomplished,” state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, said in a statement, according to a story published Dec. 10 by the Watertown Daily Times. “I look forward to seeing their forthcoming report and am hopeful steps can be taken in the near future to lessen the negative impact that closing these facilities has had on our region.”
Ritchie will retire from state government at the end of this month. State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, was elected to succeed her in the state Senate. He continues to urge state officials to reopen the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and operate it as a prison.
“However, if the governor decides not to do that, I hope she puts forward a plan that includes economic development that is equivalent to the number of jobs that were lost when the facility closed,” he said. “Gov. Hochul single-handedly put hundreds of people out of work and displaced families. She still needs to apologize to those families and [corrections officers], and her plan should make the impacted communities whole economically.”
We understand Walczyk’s sentiments. Prison closures hit rural communities especially hard because many people in this region depend upon government jobs. The state has to some extent hobbled upstate areas with policies that have deterred robust economic growth.
We look forward to reviewing the commission’s report to see what it recommends for the future of these closed prisons. While reopening them as prisons is not an option, the state has an obligation to help communities put these sites to practical use. Local officials need to keep the pressure on state authorities to help turn the commission’s goals into a feasible plan of action.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.