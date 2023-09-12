New York legislators deserved praise for following a trend among state governments of decriminalizing the possession and sale of marijuana.
Our representatives in Albany passed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021. The law allows New Yorkers at least 21 years of age to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis or up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis in public. Individuals also may smoke marijuana anyplace cigarette smoking is allowed.
The law authorizes people to sell recreational marijuana. Provisions for dispensaries were established last year.
But chaos accompanied this move, and for that lawmakers have rightfully earned criticism. For example, they prioritized social justice ambitions ahead of sensible regulations when it came to awarding licenses for marijuana dispensaries. This threw the issue into the state’s judicial system, which has resulted in a halt on implementing the measure.
In issuing its initial conditional adult-use retail dispensaries licenses, state’s Cannabis Control Board gave preference to applicants who demonstrated a link to someone caught up in the criminal justice system. The idea was to provide an advantage to members of communities hit the hardest by the War on Drugs. Most of the first round of licenses went to black and Latino New Yorkers.
Of course, this and other regulations on selling marijuana have invited lawsuits. And that’s brought the whole process to a screeching halt.
“Late last year, a Michigan man filed a lawsuit against the state targeting the Office of Cannabis Management’s requirement that applicants have ‘significant ties’ to New York. A judge issued an injunction blocking licenses from being issued in five regions of the state, including Kings County. The state eventually settled the case by offering the man a license,” according to a New York Daily News story published Aug. 31 by the Watertown Daily Times. This was followed by another lawsuit filed last month in Albany “by a group of four service-disabled veterans, who allege the rollout doesn’t comply with the state’s cannabis law. … The Albany case threatens to change the legal weed rollout for good, opens the door even wider to the exploding gray market and will possibly create even more havoc in the legal world, with lawyers warning of more lawsuits to come.
“This veterans’ lawsuit, which was later joined by a coalition of commercial cannabis operators, alleges that OCM violated the state cannabis law, called the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, by issuing conditional adult-use retail dispensaries licenses to those with cannabis-related convictions instead of allowing all groups to apply,” the article reported. The suit alleges that OCM overstepped its authority by creating a license that doesn’t exist in the act, only opening licenses up to those with this kind of license, ‘contrary to MRTA’s express requirement that the adult-use retail dispensary license application period be opened to all applicants at the same time’ and protecting these applicants from competition. … Albany Supreme Court Judge Kevin Bryant had initially given 23 cannabis shops the go-ahead to open in an exemption to an injunction that has placed a pause on the opening of new dispensaries. But Bryant reversed his decision after ruling that the state’s Office of Cannabis Management failed to comply with the court.”
Legislators need to devise some solutions to the problems that have stalled the rollout of this initiative. The state Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis will hold a public hearing Oct. 30 to solicit feedback on this issue.
This is a bit of good news, and we encourage people who can participate to do so. Lawmakers need to listen to their constituents on how to move forward.
