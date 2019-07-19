Meteorologists are calling for a heat wave to hit much of the East Coast this weekend, and Northern New York likely won’t be spared.
Temperatures could reach at least 90 degrees in the north country and higher in other parts of the state. A story published Thursday in the Post-Standard in Syracuse advised people to prepare for extreme temperatures.
“A dome of hot air creeping in from the Midwest could lead to record-breaking high temperatures Saturday in Upstate New York. National Weather Service forecasts show that highs in many Upstate cities, including Albany and Syracuse, could approach or exceed records for July 20. Syracuse could hit 96 degrees, which is also the record. Albany is forecast to reach 96, a degree shy of the all-time high. Both records were set in 1991. Shoreline areas along lakes Erie and Ontario and the north county won’t be quite as hot and will likely fall short of records,” the article reported. “Those forecasts are just temperatures; once you add in the high humidity, the air could feel like more than 100 degrees. The weather service has issued excessive heat watches for much of Upstate from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening.”
A story published Thursday by the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester mirrored this news.
“Heat will soar to dangerous levels in Rochester this weekend. The unusually high temperatures could lead to high demand for power, cranky kids, unhappy pets ... and bring about some serious safety concerns. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued an excessive heat watch for Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for much of western and central New York, including Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston and Orleans counties. The watch, issued Wednesday morning, indicates conditions will be in place that could result in a heat index readings of up to 110 degrees,” the article reported. “If it’s elevated to an excessive heat warning, it would be just the third ever issued for the Rochester region and just the second to predict readings of 110 degrees. In that earlier case, in August 2006, the heat index did not quite reach the forecasted 110 degrees in Rochester, according to news reports at the time.”
Keys to remaining safe during this coming heat spell include drinking plenty of water and taking shelter when possible. Use splash parks and pools to cool down if you want to be outside, but be careful to not get too much sun in the process.
One of the most important tasks to carry out this weekend is to check in with people close to you, particularly senior citizens. Make sure they have what they need to avoid the effects of overheating.
Air conditioning is not as common in regions of the country with cooler climates such as the north country as we usually get relief from the heat after the sun sets. But don’t expect that to happen this weekend. So keep tabs on loved ones to ensure they are OK as temperatures soar.
