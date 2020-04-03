Helping companies stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic was the goal of an economic stimulus plan enacted into law last week by federal legislators.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was passed in the U.S. Senate on March 25 and then in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 27. President Donald Trump signed it into law that day. The $2 trillion plan was the most ever approved for economic relief by Congress.
Small businesses and their employees will benefit from one provision of the law. Congress allocated $350 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will expand an existing initiative of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Through this program, companies may take out loans from SBA-approved lenders. Each loan will cover 250 percent of a business’s average monthly payroll expenses, not to exceed $10 million.
“Basically, the loan is intended to cover eight weeks of payroll expenses and any additional amounts for making payments towards debt obligations — so businesses may use the loans on payroll costs, health care benefits, mortgage interest expenses, rent obligations, utility payments and interest on debt obligations incurred prior to Feb. 15, 2020,” according to a news release from Wladis Law Firm in East Syracuse. “It appears that the eight-week period has some flexibility and may be applied to any time frame between February 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Seasonal businesses are eligible, too, but are treated differently. Their expenses will be measured using a 12-week period beginning Feb. 15, 2019, or March 1, 2019, whichever the seasonal employer chooses.”
Companies eligible for the PPP are those that employ no more than 500 workers “or if their business is in an industry that has an employee-based size standard through SBA that is higher than 500 employees,” the Wladis Law Firm news release reported. “Tribal businesses, 501(c)(19) veteran organizations and 501(c)(3) non-profits, including religious organizations, and SBA-approved independently owned franchises with under 500 employees are also eligible.”
The best part of the program is that qualifying amounts of the loan will not need to be paid back if businesses meet certain conditions.
“The loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities (due to likely high subscription, at least 75 percent of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll),” according to information about the program on the website for the SBA. “Loan payments will also be deferred for six months. No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees. Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease. This loan has a maturity of 2 years and an interest rate of .5 percent.”
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, discussed the PPP with journalists during a conference call Tuesday. She said legislators will gauge how well this program works to determine if they need to pass another appropriations bill.
This program will provide an incentive for companies to keep all their employees on staff during this turbulent period. It will be run through local financial institutions, making it very convenient for businesses.
The next few months will be trying times for Americans as they strive to thwart the spread of this disease. Workers will struggle as a result of the economic downturn that’s already occurring. It’s good, then, that companies will have resources such as the PPP to help us get through it all.
