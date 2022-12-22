Thievery succeeds when a culprit has an opportunity to strike.
That’s why crowded venues are a goldmine for pickpockets and vandals often use the cover of night to damage property. For crooks hoping to hit it big, the holiday season is their chance to score.
Porch pirating, which describes the act of stealing packages left at residences, has increased over the past few years. SafeWise, a website dedicated to helping people protecting their families and homes, reported that 79% of Americans surveyed said they had an item stolen from their residences. This is an increase of 15 percentage points over the results of the group’s 2021 survey.
“The SafeWise website states that [it is] ‘an online resource that provides tools and information to help people make their life safer at home and in their community.’ For this study, [it] surveyed 1,000 Americans,” according to a story published Saturday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The website states that 40% of packages stolen are worth between $50 and $100, with an estimated loss of $19.5 billion nationwide.”
Watertown Police Lt. Jason Badalato said there is usually an increase of porch pirating during the holiday season, the article reported. But the good news is that thieves don’t have to win every time. Badalato offered some practical advice for keeping your valuables safe.
“Lt. Badalato said the No. 1 thing people can do to ensure their package isn’t stolen is to track the package. He also recommended that while tracking the package, once the carrier indicates it has been delivered, to either go get the package and bring it inside or have someone else bring it inside. Lt. Badalato also mentioned the importance of video doorbells that have grown in popularity,” according to the story. “SafeWise’s study finds that more than three in four Americans say they have been a victim of package theft. The worst metro area is San Francisco. [SafeWise reports that] the least amount of porch pirating came in the Miami area. The study said 260 million packages are found to have disappeared in the last year, which is 50 million more packages stolen compared to the study last year. Those who get home after receiving notification that the package has been delivered but the package isn’t there should first verify that the package was actually delivered, Lt. Badalato said. Police would get involved after it was verified that the package was delivered. However, even if an arrest is made, that does not ensure that the person would receive the package back. Lt. Badalato said that the victim could seek restitution in court if the authorities could not find the property.”
Another tactic for discouraging porch pirating is to have a camera system installed to capture images of the act, according to security corporation ADT. The still photograph or video may help law enforcement agents identify the suspect.
The best protection against porch pirating is to ensure your package makes it inside your home. ADT recommended several other methods of providing more security for your items.
Major delivery companies offer lockers for rent to protect packages. Another tactic is to require a signature when an item is delivered.
People also may request that a package be placed out of plain view. Customers of the U.S. Postal Service have the option of having their item kept at a post office until it can be retrieved.
It’s disheartening that crooks use the holidays to enrich themselves. We urge people to take precautions to see that their deliveries are kept safe.
