Human cruelty, particularly when it hurts animals, is incomprehensible.
But the good news is that compassion often triumphs over aggression. And people with a heart for our four-legged friends used social media last week to make a difference for one abused dog.
Roscoe, a good-natured pit bull, was featured in a disturbing video posted numerous times on Facebook. His owner, 30-year-old Joshua R. Pike of Heuvelton, kicked him part way across a room while the dog’s feet were bound with duct tape.
Mr. Pike’s sister-in-law, Jolen R. Pike of Ogdensburg, raced to the home to rescue the 7-year-old dog.
Police arrested Mr. Pike along with 22-year-old Brandon M. Hooper of Depeyster; both men were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals under the state Agriculture and Markets Law. They were released and given tickets to appear in Oswegatchie Town Court.
Roscoe previously lived with another owner who abused him. Despite such horrible treatment, he’s maintained a gentle and loving spirit.
We commend Ms. Pike for removing Roscoe from a bad environment. The dog is living with her estranged husband for the time being. Ms. Pike is committed to caring for Roscoe from now on, and this bodes well for his future.
We also appreciate how concerned people used social media to point out what was going on and having law enforcement agents become involved. This shows how such platforms have value when tragedies occur.
Incidents like this need to be exposed, and dedicated individuals came to the help of a dog in need. Animals do not deserve to be treated inhumanely, and the intervention on Roscoe’s behalf will improve his conditions going forward.
We encourage people to support local shelters and keep an open mind about providing a loving home to a companion animal. The Oswegatchie Town Court should send a strong message against animal abuse by imposing appropriate punishments and fines in this case.
