Even before the novel coronavirus struck in 2020, people found the need to make changes to their Relay for Life events.
The initial Relay for Life in Ogdensburg was held in 2007; it became the St. Lawrence County Colors of Cancer Walk in 2018. Organizers in Massena/Louisville changed their event to Rally for a Cure later that same year.
Since the beginning, Relay for Life events have benefited the American Cancer Society. These gatherings have been staged in at least 27 countries.
Many of them events drew huge crowds. The Relay was a wonderful concept.
Relay for Life started when Dr. Gordon Klatt — a colorectal surgeon from Tacoma, Wash. — started walking around a track for 24 hours to raise money. His idea grew to a point where cities, towns and villages across the country and the world began forming teams and staging their own Relays and raising millions of dollars.
A typical Relay for Life event was held at an athletic field. Teams would set up tents and booths around the track and cook food to sell, hold drawings and auctions, play games and sell goods to raise money. Meanwhile, each team was expected to have at least one member walking the track for the entire event.
The symbolism of walking for 24 hours was simple. Cancer patients don’t get a break. They deal with the disease every hour of the day and every day of the week.
As the years went by, Relay events in smaller towns began to see the number of participants shrink. People were still committed to raising money to fight cancer, but not as many wanted to spend 24 hours at an event.
So organizing groups had to adapt to meet this challenge. They began to shorten their events to 18 hours, then 12, then eight.
The pandemic made Relay for Life fundraising even worse. But many people remain committes to moving ahead, and they deserve a lot of credit.
Teams from Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are joining forces to hold the Relay for Life of the North Country this year. It will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight June 10 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, 970 Coffeen St. in Watertown.
“At the north country Relay for Life, events will include opening ceremonies, parade of teams and activities at the tents and will conclude with a luminaries ceremony,” according to a story published May 3 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Each team will set up an area to raise funds through raffles, games and activities. Meanwhile, each team is expected to have at least one member walking the track for the entire event. There are also special laps to honor survivors and a caregiver lap.”
This means there will be no Lewis County Relay for Life. But after an absence of two years, the Relay for Life Auction will return Friday at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. It will begin at 4:30 p.m., with a silent auction taking place at 5 p.m. and the live auction at 6 p.m.
Another auction will be held May 21 at the Elks Lodge in Watertown. A silent auction will start at 5 p.m. and a live auction at 6:30 p.m.; dinner will be offered for $10.
It’s good that people remain committed to the Relay for Life cause. Call 315-816-7441 or visit http://wdt.me/cQxA7a for more information.
