Museums serve host to a community’s history and its works of art.
They enlighten visitors on what people did to enhance a region’s culture. Museums provide a snapshot of an area’s achievements and how residents envision its future.
To perform this function, museums require access to many artifacts. But this means they need the space to store all these valuable objects.
The Town of Massena Museum previously moved into the Celine D. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre and Museum, which took over the SeaComm Federal Credit Union building in downtown Massena in 2016. Excess items for the Town of Massena Museum have been stored in different locations.
But now the museum has made an arrangement with the St. Lawrence Centre mall in the village of Massena. The items will be stored in the space formerly used by the Hallmark store.
The 3,000-square-foot enclosure has a gated entrance, window displays and a new roof. It also offers access in the back, which means that town Highway Department crews can easily move items in and out.
Items can be showcased in the display windows. This will help the museum promote its downtown location.
Members of the museum board are discussing with village of Massena representatives the possibility of using money from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to construct a storage area in the back of the museum. They also are looking for grant funding.
It’s good that town officials and museum board members are collaborating with the St. Lawrence Centre mall to find additional space for its artifacts. This will help preserve these items, ensuring they are available for viewing for years to come.
