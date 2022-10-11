Canton musician Michael Scriminger, the drummer for the well-regarded Waydown Wailers, was one of the last speakers at the community discussion on enhancing Willow Island on Sept. 29.
Members of his band played at the Great New York State Fair this year. They opened for ZZ Top in Watertown. They played the Waddington Concert Series. They played the DreamFest show in Potsdam.
The one thing they didn’t do this year and have done only once in their history is play in Canton.
On Sept. 29, the main discussion was about the best place to have a performance arts stage in Canton.
Would it be Willow Island, the home of Canton Island Park, a largely undeveloped, beautiful spot on the edge of downtown? Or would it be Bend in the River Park, another beautiful spot on the Grasse River that already has infrastructure, like bathrooms and ample parking?
There are good arguments for both.
Willow Island has already been the site of some concerts in recent years. Canton Central School’s music department has staged several spring concerts there over the last few years.
This spring, the concert served as a goodbye to long-serving and beloved band teacher Tim Savage. It drew a larger-than-usual crowd with no problems.
Bend in the River Park has bathrooms. It has a hill that could serve as a natural back to an amphitheater. The Canton Pavilion is right there — an ideal spot for rain dates. And it is much more accessible.
However, the grant money that would be used for the project that was on the floor last month is designated for Willow Island.
“This is not an either/or,” said Leigh Rodriquez, Canton’s economic development director.
Grants to improve Bend in the River Park also are being pursued.
It can’t all happen at once, she said.
So the question might not be which is the better venue for a performing arts stage. The question might be, why not both?
We urge open minds. We haven’t seen a plan yet.
The designers were asking questions two weeks ago. They were listening to everybody.
There will be more meetings to discuss Willow Island as the plans come together. Let’s keep the conversation going and see what we can do to improve all our parks.
And let’s get the Waydown Wailers playing in Canton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.