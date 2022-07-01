It’s encouraging that state authorities have prioritized the need to make better use of renewable sources of energy.
There’s a serious need to mitigate the effects of climate change as much as possible. Moving away from fossil fuels and toward green energy is the best way to meet this challenge.
But the New York Independent System Operator, a nonprofit group that oversees the state’s bulk electricity grid, is concerned that creating these renewable sources of power is not keeping pace with demand. The Empire Center for Public Policy, a think tank based in Albany, assessed some reports recently issued by the NYISO.
“New York’s electrical grid could fail as early as 2023 if the state experiences a sustained 98-degree heat wave. That’s according to the New York Independent System Operator’s recently released Power Trends 2022 report,” the Empire Center wrote in an article posted on its website June 15. “The report is required reading for anyone who thinks seriously about the Empire State’s energy future, and its unwelcome news is the same as in last year’s report — electricity reliability margins are shrinking, putting the grid at risk of a catastrophic collapse. NYISO does not back down from the warning given in [its] 2021-2030 Comprehensive Reliability Plan that the state may soon reach a ‘tipping point’ where electricity production and transmission capabilities are insufficient to meet demand. The reason why is no mystery — under existing state environmental policies, the state is losing reliable electricity generation resources faster than new ones are being brought on line.
“The report notes that the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires new weather-dependent renewable energy sources, while the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Peaker Rule mandates the closure of many high-emissions fossil fuel plants that are fired up to meet peak demand. As the report says, deactivating existing generation sources before we have new sources that are just as reliable puts at risk ‘the ability to maintain a reliable electrical system.’ This risk grows if new projects get delayed for any reason. The CLCPA will also require the eventual shutdown of lower-emissions fossil fuel plants to meet the law’s 2040 mandate of 100 percent zero-emissions electricity. To ensure continued reliability, New York needs emissions-free resources that are available on demand. NYISO presumes these sources will be some combination of renewable natural gas and hydrogen, but notes that such resources are not yet commercially available. And nobody knows when they will be.”
The state Legislature has set out ambitious goals for its conversion to renewable sources of energy. In times of emergency, its appropriate to have the government apply some pressure to move society in the right direction. So we agree that declaring objectives has merit.
But lawmakers may be relying more on their dreams than the facts when envisioning New York’s future.
The former Cuomo administration prevented the exploration of natural gas in the state’s Southern tier, despite its obvious abundance and potential to boost the economy. Legislators also considered a bill to require all new buildings to be powered solely by electricity, although this proposal didn’t make it out of committee. But one signed into law will require cars in New York to go electric in 14 years and trucks to follow suit in 24 years.
The Empire Center summed up the problem nicely:
“We all want cleaner energy, but it’s important that we not rush recklessly into a future of unreliable weather-dependent energy resources. NYISO is trying to warn us, but are we listening?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.