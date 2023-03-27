Any talk of creating temporary or affordable housing in certain areas is bound to get people agitated.
This is understandable. Bringing individuals who heavily depend upon social services into a quiet neighborhood may cause problems. Residents don’t want to consider the possibility that crime may increase where they live, so they become reluctant to see such projects sited near them.
Lowville residents recently raised these concerns with the Lewis County Board of Legislators. During the board’s March 7 meeting, members of the public said they objected to the proposal to have a temporary and assistive housing facility in their neighborhood.
Lewis County officials have begun looking for ways to serve homeless people in the region. They decided that the best option would be to construct a new facility on Outer Stowe Street rather than altering an existing one.
“A GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying team gave an overview of its assessment of the three potential sites for the housing during the county legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting [Feb. 21]. The three options: renovating the county-owned former Glenfield Elementary School building, renovating the Andover House owned by the First Presbyterian Church, and constructing a new building on a county-owned vacant parcel on Outer Stowe Street next to the Human Services Building,” according to a story published Feb. 22 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The final list of potential properties was selected by a special committee consisting of a mix of county officials, representatives from housing-involved organizations and a consultant with expertise in housing grant-funding possibilities last year prior to GYMO beginning its feasibility study in October. Through a series of meetings, the committee had targeted the need for at least 16 supportive housing units and between four and six temporary housing units, according to Department of Social Services Executive Director Jennifer L. Jones, who presented background information about the proposed project before GYMO’s presentation.
“Based on data provided by Snow Belt Housing Executive Director Jaylyn Heames, Mrs. Jones informed legislators that the ‘permanent supportive housing’ units will include four units for people with serious mental illnesses, four for those with substance-abuse problems and eight for [youths] between 18 and 25 years old ‘because that is the really struggling age group’ [who] are eligible for her departments’ services,” the article reported. “She said by providing on-site personnel who can help those living in the building get and manage their services, jobs and health needs, the goal is to help homeless people transition from homelessness — which in Lewis County often means sleeping in tents in places like the county Fairgrounds in Lowville or spending the night in the pirate ship in the playground in Veterans Park instead of people sleeping on the streets as happens in cities — to permanent housing and self-sufficiency, typically in less than 24 months.”
Residents attending the March 7 meeting told legislators they were concerned about having individuals with serious problems roaming through their neighborhood. Laurie A. Rowsam, for example, said there is a link between drug addiction and crime. Would constructing this facility for homeless people increase criminal behavior in this part of the community?
There is no doubt that such a risk is a possibility. But the residents should consider a few important factors in assessing this proposal.
Authorities are looking into this project because of the problems of homelessness, mental health issues and drug addiction in Lewis County. It’s not a matter of introducing individuals going through these experiences into local neighborhoods — they’re already here.
The goal is to place them in an environment where support is available and treatment is pursued. If their issues aren’t addressed, they’ll likely get worse.
There are no guarantees that moving forward with this plan won’t cause any trouble. But there’s a much better chance of reducing these problems by providing services for individuals enduring them in a way that ensures they’ll get the attention they need. This project would be a sensible measure for ensuring this occurs.
