Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.