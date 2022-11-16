When Kathleen C. Hochul ascended to the position of governor last year, many people hoped she would shed light on what caused the problems New York experienced in handling the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Alarmingly, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo co-opted the state Department of Public Health to mislead constituents when highlighting the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. The DOH did not specifically list individuals as nursing home residents if they didn’t die while in a nursing home. Cuomo then deceptively used this underreported statistic periodically to falsely tout how well the state was doing on this front.
The state DOH also issued a controversial order at the beginning of the health care crisis prohibiting nursing homes from refusing to admit people based solely on a previous coronavirus infection. Facilities could not even test these people before they took up residence.
This decision proved deadly as numerous individuals entered nursing homes still carrying the virus — they spread it among a population vulnerable to contagious conditions. Many other people died as a result.
The state Legislature responded to concerns from nursing homes about what the DOH’s order could mean for their businesses by exempting them from liability for harm done to residents. So a horrible state policy led to the deaths of many senior citizens, but families had no legal recourse for the losses they suffered.
There were obviously other problems with the way the state rolled out its measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Cuomo resigned in August 2021 following a report prepared by state Attorney General Letitia A. James on allegations of sexual harassment and abuse made by several women. While this seemed to be the primary reason for his departure, questions lingered about his actions pertaining to the pandemic.
State legislators chose not to thoroughly investigate how Cuomo conducted himself during the pandemic. And Hochul chose not to push them to do so.
It was stunning that state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said she had not read the DOH’s March 25, 2020, directive that led to numerous nursing home deaths. She also said she wouldn’t “try and unravel what had happened in the nursing homes under the previous commissioner [Dr. Howard A. Zucker] … but simply look forward.”
You cannot learn from your mistakes unless you understand how they occurred. However, Bassett said she would not conduct an internal investigation into what happened between the DOH and the Cuomo administration.
And once again, Hochul was not inclined to urge her to carry out such a probe. It seems as though they merely wanted to hope for the best that nothing like this would ever happen again.
Finally this year, Hochul said the state would fund an investigation into its handling of coronavirus measures. But there are a few factors that make people suspicious that this will produce conclusive answers.
Hammond also took note of the modest $4.3 million allocated to conduct what should be an extensive investigation. Will this paltry amount actually turn up the answers we need about what transpired?
It appears that the Hochul administration is more interested in looking like its taking decisive action on investigating the states response to the coronavirus pandemic than actually getting to the bottom of it all. Now that Hochul won her bid to remain New York’s governor, we shouldn’t be surprised to see this probe get slow-walked again.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.