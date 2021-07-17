As the state continues to close its COVID-19 vaccination sites, county public health officials have worked overtime to provide the necessary resources to keep people in Northern New York safe.
The state-run clinic at SUNY Potsdam closed June 21. And its facility near the Plattsburgh International Airport will end its operations Monday.
State authorities have been scaling back these facilities since they reached a benchmark last month. More than 70% of adult New Yorkers received at least vaccination by June 18.
The state-run clinics were critical when they began earlier this year. County public health departments quickly filled in the gaps and opened their own sites. This meant that people were offered numerous opportunities to be immunized at a location convenient to them.
According to state data, the rates of all people in the northern and central parts of New York who have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday are as follows:
n Clinton County, 60% (69.2% for adults)
n Essex County, 60.9% (69% for adults)
n Franklin County, 49.6% (58.4% for adults)
n Hamilton County, 72.2% (80.7% for adults)
n Herkimer County, 46.9% (56.5% for adults)
n Jefferson County, 51.2% (64.2% for adults)
n Lewis County, 42.3% (52.5% for adults)
n Oneida County, 52% (62.8% for adults)
n Onondago County, 62.7% (75% for adults)
n Oswego County, 52.3% (62.9% for adults)
n St. Lawrence County, 51.9% (61.4% for adults)
n Warren County, 65.7% (76.5% for adults)
It’s good news that progress on this front continues to be made. But more work needs to be done. Public health authorities remain vigilant about ensuring as many people are vaccinated as possible.
Vaccines may be obtained by contacting the public health department in each county. Some counties hold off-site clinics to make it easier for rural residents in more remote sections of the state to receive a shot.
People should contact the following public health departments for more information about scheduling an appointment for a vaccine:
n Clinton County, 518-565-4798 (visit http://wdt.me/NzD8aR online)
n Essex County, 518-873-3500 (visit http://wdt.me/4f4KfF online)
n Franklin County, 518-481-1709 (visit http://wdt.me/9pD9Wb online)
n Hamilton County, 518-648-6497 (visit http://wdt.me/gFThd4 online)
n Herkimer County, 315-867-1176 (visit http://wdt.me/s8qAsa online)
n Jefferson County, 315-786-3770 (visit http://wdt.me/VHGDpa online)
n Lewis County, 315-376-5453 (visit http://wdt.me/h8sVbk online)
n Oneida County, 315-798-6400 (visit http://wdt.me/e4Xa2S online)
n Onondago County, 315-435-3252 (visit http://wdt.me/2Fm5MU online)
n Oswego County, 315-349-3545 (visit http://wdt.me/Uv8VQW online)
n St. Lawrence County, 315-386-2325 (visit http://wdt.me/hrFo7H online)
n Warren County, 518-761-6200 (visit http://wdt.me/fSNmhn online)
Stay informed, and stay healthy. Getting vaccinated will protect people from becoming infected with the coronavirus and passing it on to others.
As more variants develop, reducing the number of people who can host the virus is essential. We’ll only get through this pandemic by working together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.