New York officials are patting themselves on the back for their recent response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision invalidating a state gun law.
They should do no such thing! They exercised incredibly poor judgment in revising the law to carry a concealed firearm. One of its provisions is particularly onerous.
The legislation, signed into law July 1 by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, mandates individuals applying for a conceal/carry permit to hand over up to three years’ worth of their social media posts. This will determine whether designated authorities approve of an applicant’s “character and conduct.”
Of course, this was the kind of arbitrary decision-making that the Supreme Court ruled against last month. New York officials previously selected conceal/carry applicants who demonstrated a special need for self-defense. The court said this violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
But Democrats in Albany are at it again. They want officials to comb through social media posts to see who should be denied conceal/carry permits, pitting the First and Second amendments against each other.
This provision of the new law has failure written all over it. First of all, who’s going to leave controversial posts on their social media platforms before handing them over for scrutiny? Describing exactly what shouldn’t be accepted defeats the purpose of reviewing these messages.
In addition, lawmakers referenced the horrible public shootings that have been carried out over the past few months in passing new gun control measures. But it’s hard to see how altering the conceal/carry law in this manner will stop those determined to commit mass murder.
People willing to break the law by intentionally killing others aren’t likely to apply for conceal/carry permits. If they don’t care about a law prohibiting murder, is it sensible to believe they’re concerned about a law regulating who can carry a concealed firearm?
Furthermore, there is good reason to doubt that the state will establish a well-functioning system to review social media posts for questionable material. How many programs has New York launched in the past few years that remain plagued with glitches or that don’t work well at all?
What criteria will the state use to determine what social media content should disqualify an applicant from a conceal/carry permit? And who exactly will be making these choices?
The burden for carrying this task out will fall to local sheriff’s offices and other county departments, whose staff members are overworked already. Will the state provide objective guidelines for determining which applications should be accepted and which applications should be rejected? And who is going to fund this extra step?
How can we be sure that the people making these decisions will be qualified to do so? Assessing who poses a threat to themselves or others based on written communications is a difficult job, often requiring the expertise of people trained in mental health counseling. Will every sheriff’s deputy, local judge and county clerk asked to do this work possess the skills necessary to make sound judgments?
We join many other people who want to find ways to reduce the tragedies we see unfolding in communities across our nation. These mass shootings are unfathomable, and we need to thwart more of them.
But this measure offered by New York will do very little to make our streets any safer. And once the new law gets challenged, it will eventually be found to be unconstitutional. State legislators should focus on bills that will actually reduce violence, not feel-good ideas bound to be cast aside.
