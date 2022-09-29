As a new member of the Watertown City Council, Clifford G. Olney III doesn’t seem to appreciate accepted practices for achieving goals.
In August, he recommended at a meeting that city officials become involved with a dispute between Stephen J. Bradley and Cengiz Gulbay. The two men own adjacent parcels of land and have quarreled over Gulbay’s accessing the back of his property on which he runs a company called Cash4Gold. Gulbay has to travel across some of Bradley’s land, and Bradley has made repeated complaints to the police concerning trespassing.
Olney wanted City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, City Attorney Robert J. Slye and representatives of the Police Department to compel Bradley to stop lodging complaints. He accused Bradley of using his influence as a former councilman to have the police harass Gulbay.
Slye advised officials to stay out of this argument.
He’s defending the city in an unrelated lawsuit filed against Watertown by Gulbay in which he states that he was falsely arrested. The land access dispute between the two men is a civil matter that they must resolve, Slye said.
This was a good recommendation on Slye’s part. If officials tried to do Gulbay a favor by clamping down on police complaints against him, how could this influence his lawsuit against the city?
Making this request during a public meeting wasn’t a wise move by Olney. He put Mix, Sly and his fellow council members on the spot by doing this.
The other problem is that Olney isn’t an objective bystander in this situation. He accompanied Gulbay to his property one time, and Bradley called the police on them; Olney was filming the scene as he was there. He decided to make Gulbay’s issue a new cause to promote on social media.
On Sept. 19, Olney once again broke with protocol. He suggested during that evening’s meeting that the city should hire a consulting firm from Watertown to help write grants for various projects.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he wasn’t sure if MSPEN Consulting possessed the proper credentials to undertake this work. Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce added that she was unaware of how Morgan was linked to several projects in other communities receiving grants that she listed as some of her accomplishments.
Members of the council tabled the matter following a motion from Councilman Patrick J. Hickey. This was appropriate as there are many questions that remain unanswered.
Mix previously said that Olney never made a request for proposal as should be done when hiring a consultant. This would allow authorities to vet any company under consideration for certain work to make sure it’s a good fit.
There is a process for making certain requests to use city resources to resolve a problem or spend city money to advance a project. This process is designed to ensure that due diligence is carried out.
In both these instances, Olney wanted to take a shortcut. He figured he could just bring his requests before the council and have them approved on the spot.
Well, it doesn’t work that way. There are proper channels to go through, and council members need to respect this.
Olney must act as a responsible steward of city resources so that the city doesn’t squander taxpayer money. He represents the interests of all residents, not just those of a few close associates.
