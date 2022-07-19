Members of the Canton Town Board had a worthy goal in recently proposing a law to regulate the use of local roadways by heavy trucks.
One problem is large vehicles driven by representatives of out-of-state contractors working on various projects in the area. They can do a number on roads, which then need to be maintained by north country governments.
The Town Board proposed a law to prohibit trucks weighing at least 5 tons when empty from using town roads. Vehicles exceeding this limit could use these roads if they are delivering or picking up items.
The idea was to focus on trucks used by companies not based in this region. But people who operate local businesses attended Wednesday’s meeting and let the Town Board know where they stood on the plan.
They pointed out that the law would adversely affect their operations. Town Board members said they had no intention of penalizing residents or businesses based here.
But the law as proposed would hurt them as well as out-of-state vehicles. Wisely, Town Board members chose to table the measure Wednesday and have it studied further by the Highway Committee.
It’s good that board members reconsidered their position. There may not be a way to craft a law to differentiate between trucks owned by residents and local businesses from those used by out-of-state companies. So it’s possible that no law will be approved.
This was a big victory for the democratic process.
Residents who use trucks in the region heard about the proposed law and showed up to express their concerns. They obviously made a big impression as Town Board members said they would take another crack at this.
We commend the residents for their activism and Town Board members for their response. This is the way representative government is supposed to work. Legislators on the state and federal level could learn a lesson here!
