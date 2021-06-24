Through federal legislation passed last year, a limited number of small businesses in Watertown will have access to grants to help with bills they haven’t been able pay during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Watertown City Council approved a proposal Monday to use $450,000 the city received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for a plan to help local companies. Grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to 45 businesses based on specific criteria. The application process will begin on Friday via the city’s website.
“Businesses must have been in operation prior to Jan. 1, 2020, must still be open today, have fewer than 25 employees and must retain at least one employee from the grant,” according to a story published Monday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The funding could be used for unpaid working capital expenses such as rent, insurance, utilities and other accounts payable. Businesses will not be able to use the grants for funding payroll, so it would not duplicate the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. While planning staff will largely administer the program’s work with the comptroller’s office to oversee distribution of funds, the Watertown Local Development Corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, will handle taking applications and vetting processes before providing the city with an approval recommendation for each application.”
This is sensible measure to help merchants in the city hit by the pandemic. And officials were wise to tailor this to the smallest businesses, which may not have as many resources as do larger firms to overcome the financial challenges they’re confronting. We encourage eligible companies to apply for the grants online so they can continue benefiting our community.
