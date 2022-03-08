It’s inconceivable that authorities on the Pamelia Town Board have allowed Walter H. VanTassel to keep his job.
VanTassel serves as the town’s code enforcement officer. He also serves as property manager at the Hotis Motel at 23442 Route 37 in Pamelia — all the while maintaining his government position.
Well, OK, we’re talking about small-town America. What’s the harm? Many people juggle multiple jobs so they can make ends meet.
This is obviously true, but residents still must maintain confidence in their community leaders. They need to know that government operations are being carried out in a professional manner.
It’s imperative that public officials with regulatory duties are seen as objective as possible. If something happened at the Hotis Motel and it was found to be in poor condition, VanTassel would have egg on his face. And so would Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott J. Allen and members of the Town Board for allowing him to keep his job while getting paid by one of the businesses he’s tasked with overseeing.
Something indeed happened nearly a month ago at the Hotis Motel. A fire destroyed part of the motel Feb. 10, displacing residents living there.
The part of the motel involved in the blaze was a standalone structure with six rooms. Investigators determined the fire to be electrical in nature.
After the incident, the town sent an inspector to review the property. The inspector found multiple code violations. Officials are working with the motel’s owner, a limited partnership named Empire Assets Growth, to resolve the problems.
In addition, the town placed VanTassel on administrative leave. Citing the need to keep personnel issues confidential, authorities won’t comment on why they took this measure.
But it’s really no mystery. They had an individual performing regulatory work while being paid by one of the businesses he was regulating. And when they sent an inspector to look over the property following a disaster, numerous code violations were discovered.
To be fair, this all can’t be hung on VanTassel. It’s ultimately the owner’s job to maintain the motel and ensure it’s up to code. Officials have said the company owning the business isn’t local, so engaging in regular communication has been difficult.
But it was wrong for him to work as property manage at the Hotis Motel while serving as code enforcement officer for the town of Pamelia. That’s a textbook example of a conflict of interest.
Did VanTassel know about the code violations that the inspector found? If so, did he notify the ownership about these?
It also was improper for town officials to tolerate VanTassel’s conflict of interest for so long. There’s no excuse for allowing a government employee with regulatory responsibility to accept money from a party under his authority. It’s all too obvious now that this just doesn’t look good.
Town authorities need to make sure code violations at local properties are being discovered and reported in a timely manner. Dealing with absentee owners is a challenge. But regulatory enforcement on the part of the government is the tool needed to hold them accountable, and the Hotis Motel leaves too many questions answered to conclude this job was being done properly in Pamelia.
