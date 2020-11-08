While it’s an issue that divided officials, the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators made the right decision to award a federal grant to a private health care organization to start an outpatient clinic rather than having the county create a new one itself.
County Board members have been at odds for the past few months over how to proceed with a plan to open a new opioid treatment clinic. Democratic members wanted the county’s Community Service Department to operate the program. However, Republicans believed it best to enable a private group to initiate the clinic with seed money from the government.
The county received a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice through its Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program. On Monday, board members awarded the contract for a treatment clinic to the St. Lawrence Health System with an 8-7 vote. Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norwood, was the only Republican to join Democrats in opposing the measure.
The Community Services Department offered its own plan for a treatment clinic. It joined representatives of St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers in Saranac Lake and the St. Lawrence Health System in making presentations to County Board members in September.
Republican legislators made up the majority of last week’s vote. Some of them weren’t convinced that the Community Service Department could run the program in a cost-effective manner. The agency’s programs often run deficits, and this treatment clinic would likely follow suit.
Democratic legislators expressed concern that a private organization would favor profits over outpatient care. Despite the prospects of losing revenue on the venture, they wanted the county to operate the clinic.
One worry by the Democrats was that the St. Lawrence Health System would be tempted to administratively discharge patients if it needed to save some money. But a representative of the organization told the County Board in September that this was a rare occurrence.
The Republican majority offered the better argument on this issue. If critics of the plan have conclusive evidence that the St. Lawrence Health System would skimp on treatment to fatten its bottom line, they should bring it forward. Otherwise, they should trust a well-established health care operation to make good on its pledge to help people addicted to drugs.
The county does not need to start another program that is sure to lose money. This will only create additional burdens for county taxpayers.
For years, health care facilities in the north country have been hit hard by a steady loss of patients. This hurts them financially, and the rest of us are adversely affected as a result.
We must support the private organizations running our hospitals and medical clinics in every way possible. It’s to our benefit that they succeed, so finding ways to enhance their services is the best option.
Awarding this contract to the St. Lawrence Health System was the right move. It has extensive resources throughout the county to make this program a success.
This clinic will likely be located in Massena and is badly needed in this region. The two closest treatment programs now available are in Plattsburgh and Watertown.
Members of the Community Services Board, who oversees the Community Services Department, voted to recommend that the St. Lawrence Health System receive the contract. This private organization has the expertise to effectively treat patients for opioid addiction, and we commend county legislators for moving this plan forward.
