In a noticeable moment of self-restraint, then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2017 expressed hesitancy in overstepping his boundaries.
The state Legislature approved a measure sponsored by state Assemblyman William B. Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, to permanently end all Thruway tolls for commuters in the Syracuse area. Cuomo said he needed to respect the designated responsibilities of separate state entities.
“Magnarelli tried, and failed, in 2017 to permanently erase Syracuse-area Thruway tolls for commuters. The bill passed the Assembly and the Senate, but was vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” an article from the Post-Standard in Syracuse published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “In 2017, Cuomo vetoed the bill. He said it would violate state law. The Thruway Authority is a separate public authority that operates solely on toll revenue with no help from the state or local governments. The state is prohibited from limiting or altering the rights of the Thruway Authority to set tolls and fees that are deemed necessary to operate and maintain the Thruway system, Cuomo said in his veto message.”
Cuomo also didn’t want to set a precedent of giving drivers in some areas a pass on tolls. That could lure others to Albany with hat in hand in search of similar favors.
But Cuomo didn’t seem so reluctant the year before when it came to not interfering with the Thruway’s business. In 2016, he announced a freeze on prices for five years as the system converted to cashless toll collections. He greased the deal with money from the state budget.
“In addition to the Thruway freeze, Cuomo wants to eliminate tolls for all agricultural vehicles and will give frequent commuter and commercial users of the Thruway a tax credit that would cut their tolls in half. A million drivers could benefit from that tax credit, Cuomo said in announcing his plans,” according to a column written by Tom Wrobleski, published Jan. 7, 2016, by the Staten Island Advance. “He’s putting $1 billion in the new state budget to pay for it all and is also pitching $700 million in infrastructure improvements for the Thruway. As with many public projects, officials had promised that once the bonds to finance the Thruway were paid off, the tolls on the roadway would be eliminated. But, you guessed it, the tolls remained in place even after the bonds were paid off in 1996.”
Magnarelli is once again trying to get the Syracuse-area tolls eliminated but only for the estimated six years it will take to complete the reconstruction of Interstate 81 (state authorities hope to break ground on this project by the end of the year). He has an additional ally in state Sen. John W. Mannion, D-Geddes, whose district includes the suburban area with tolls.
“Nick Paro, the new Republican supervisor in the town of Salina, has asked the whole Syracuse delegation to go back to Albany to ask for at least a temporary reprieve on tolls,” the Post-Standard article reported. “It is part of Paro’s plan to help businesses and residents in Salina as the redesign of I-81 sends through traffic around Syracuse and the northern suburbs. The plan is for the tolls to be free for drivers who enter and exit the Thruway between exits 34A and 39.”
If Magnarelli’s goal is to boost commercial activity in and around Syracuse during the I-81 reconstruction, legislators should reject this plan. There’s no reason for the state to subsidize drivers seeking to spend money in the region. If their destination is Syracuse, they should pay the tolls like everyone else.
But if motorists are compelled to use the Thruway in the Syracuse area to avoid construction spots, they shouldn’t need to pay tolls. The cashless toll system can chart the path of vehicles that get on and off in the immediate vicinity. Short trips on the Thruway to ease traveling during construction should be compensated by the Legislature.
There’s undoubtedly a way to amend state law to do this. If the Legislature compensates the Thruway, there shouldn’t be any issues with cooperation.
