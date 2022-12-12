As usual at this time of year, volunteers moved in and out of the first floor of the Watertown Daily Times on Dec. 2 to don their aprons, grab a stack of newspapers and hit the streets.
Old Newsboys Day has been an ongoing tradition for the Times since the mid-1940s. Through this event, people sell donated copies of the paper for whatever they can get for them.
All proceeds are then donated to The Salvation Army in Watertown. This is a significant source of revenue for this local religious organization; the Red Kettle campaign it oversees at Christmastime is its largest fundraiser each year.
The volunteers then stake out positions in front of stores and at intersections. Those who buy the newspapers are happy to contribute what they can to help out The Salvation Army.
But there was a noticeable absence during this year’s Old Newsboys Day. David L. Bonney, who organized the local event for an astonishing four decades, died July 16 at the age of 76.
Bonney worked for the Watertown Daily Times in the circulation department and was very active in this community. He was a member the Watertown Salvation Army advisory board. He also was a former member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 259 and a life member and past Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 496.
In addition, Bonney was a life member and past president of Jefferson County Firefighters Association, a life member and past chief of the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department and an honorary member of both the Glen Park and Morristown Volunteer fire departments. He was a member and founder of the 1000 Islands Hose Haulers Antique Fire Truck Club. He served as the town of Pamelia justice from 1978 to 1981.
Bonney’s widow, Janyth L. Bonney, told the Times that her husband had a real passion for working on behalf of our community. In a story published Dec. 1, she said he was driven to help better the lives of others less fortunate.
“It gives you a warm feeling, knowing Christmas morning that you helped families have a Christmas dinner and kids have a toy and to be able to help out your community,” Mrs. Bonney said.
She added that The Salvation Army left a positive impression on her husband through an encounter his father had during World War II. Bonney’s father served as a military police officer. And when he returned stateside with prisoners, he was greeted by representatives of The Salvation Army and offered coffee.
Bonney had a way of lifting spirits through his leadership of the Old Newsboys Day year after year. He reminded volunteers that every little bit collected helped.
“People would come in to return their extra papers and turn in the money and they’d go, ‘Well, I didn’t do much,’” Mrs. Bonney told the Times. “And he would say, ‘Is there something in this apron? Then you did.’”
At the Nov. 21 City Council meeting, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith read a proclamation declaring the first Friday of December as Annual Dave Bonney Memorial Old Newsboys Day. The proclamation encourages “recognition of [Bonney’s] service by all residents of the city of Watertown.”
The Old Newsboys Day has been held in various communities across the country for decades. It was inspired by photojournalist Lewis Wickes Hine. Using his camera, Hine chronicled the plight of child laborers; his photographs helped influence child labor laws throughout the country.
The Times became involved with the Old Newsboys Day through Dominic V. Liberatore, a Syracuse native who worked for this newspaper company for nearly 40 years. He retired as circulation manager in 1981; he died in 2005 at the age of 85. Bonney inherited the Old Newsboys Day operation from his mentor.
We’re proud that Old Newsboys Day carries on. The work conducted by The Salvation Army is critical, and we believe it worthwhile to be involved.
But the people who now oversee the program felt Bonney’s loss. A story published Dec. 2 by WWNY-TV/7News quoted Old Newsboys Day volunteer Paul Simmons on the effect of his absence.
“It took 11 of us to figure out how to run this thing what Dave could do by himself. It was unbelievable.”
