Domestic violence harms every member of a family in some way.
For more than four decades, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County in Watertown has offered vital services to those most affected by it. In 2006, the organization started the Child Advocacy Program of Northern New York to focus on the most vulnerable of domestic violence victims. This expanded to the Child Advocacy Center 10 years later to serve children in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as well as Jefferson County.
“The [VAC] is 96% grant-funded, and its budgets have been impacted immensely in recent years. All services through the VAC are free of charge for clients, and the organization is hopeful it can continue with this,” according to a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Fundraising events help support the Child Advocacy Center, a program of the VAC. The Child Advocacy Center provides a safe, neutral and child-friendly setting for victims of abuse and neglect to receive healing services. In 2021, the CAC served 1,294 children facing child abuse, neglect and sexual assault, as well as witnesses to domestic violence.”
The VAC will hold a Night of Heroes event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday to pay tribute to individuals who have made a difference in helping child victims and to raise money for the CAC. It will feature a drive-through barbecue chicken dinner catered by Worth Gold Farms. The cost for each dinner is $20 and will consist of a half hickory-smokes barbecue chicken with salt potatoes, loaded baked beans, coleslaw and dessert by Edible Arrangements.
The event will commemorate the work of the 2020 and 2022 honorees. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, no ceremony was held in either 2020 or 2021.
“The 2020 hero was physician assistant Regina Wetterhahn, who has been a medical provider for the CAC for more than a decade. During that time, she has provided specialized care and expertise to children needing a medical exam as a result of allegations of abuse,” the article reported. “This year’s hero, Gregory Gibbs, is an investigator with the Watertown Police Department. He is being honored for making children feel comfortable in unimaginable situations, getting on their level to listen and ensuring they feel believed.”
The CAC carries out an essential service in this region by helping child victims of domestic abuse. We urge residents to support this fundraiser and the work undertaken by the VAC. Visit wdt.me/VACBBQ to purchase tickets and learn more.
