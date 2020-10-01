Members of the majority faction on the Ogdensburg City Council have adopted a new governing principle: bad faith.
Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly and Councilors William B. Dillabough, Steven M. Fisher and John A. Rishe are known for saying they’ll do one thing but then acting in a contradictory manner. It’s gotten to the point where they simply cannot be trusted to keep their word.
More than four months ago, they placed then-City Manager Sarah Purdy on administrative leave until she officially retired June 26. The resolution calling for this action declared that she failed to follow the direction of the council in its efforts to reduce the 2020 budget.
However, some directives by council members weren’t legal. It appears they put her on administrative leave because she wouldn’t violate the established rules for their benefit.
On May 6, they passed a resolution instructing Ms. Purdy to reduce the Police Department by four officers, lay off two administrators within the Recreation Department and got rid of a housing inspector position. But the authority to dismiss staff members rested solely with her, according to the City Charter; they couldn’t order her to take these actions. In addition, New York State Civil Service regulations nullified the deadline established in the resolution for other employees affected by it.
The timing of Ms. Purdy’s dismissal also was suspicious. Councilor Michael B. Powers informed his colleagues that they were voting to place her on administrative leave on May 14, but her deadline to comply with their fiscal demands was the following day.
And in the end, much of what the council did for its 2020 budget was based on Ms. Purdy’s recommendations. She was of greater value than some of these council members were willing to admit when it came to reducing expenses.
The antics committed by these members over the city manager’s position have continued. They were going to leave the job vacant for the rest of the year and have Assistant City Manager and Planning and Development Director Andrea Smith carry out these duties.
However, some council members abruptly decided to schedule a July 7 meeting to interview two candidates. Mr. Powers was again among the dissenters, telling members of the majority bloc that their process was suspect. The job hadn’t even been posted when they opted to speak to two candidates about it.
Stephen P. Jellie of Black River, a former deputy fire chief at Fort Drum, was hired at that time to serve as interim city manager. The council agreed to go through the formal process of searching for and hiring a new manager and for Mr. Jellie to retain his interim status until the end of the year.
But this plan was altered at the last minute as well. Last week was the first time all council members discovered a proposed measure on the agenda for Monday’s meeting to name Mr. Jellie as city manager on a permanent basis.
It’s unacceptable that councilors have reneged on their pledge to conduct a thorough search to name a new city manager. This is the highest-paid position that city taxpayers support, and the process to fill it must be honest and transparent. Officials must vet candidates and provide a strong rationale for hiring the best one on the list.
Council members certainly do not need to agree all the time to ensure the efficient operation of city government. Constructive dialogue about differing views on how to proceed is a healthy part of serving on a public body.
But elected officials should be able to trust each other to follow through with what they say they’ll do. Refusing to abide by their word breeds resentment. How can a municipal entity hope to resolve issues when it has a sense of acrimony as its foundation?
These Ogdensburg councilors have repeatedly broken their promises to the other council members and the public. What good can possibly come from this?
