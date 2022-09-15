People who heat their residences with natural gas will get hit in the pocketbook this winter.
National Grid recently announced that bills for natural gas will increase by about 39% this coming season. The average bill will increase by about $263 over this year; the average total cost will be about $943 for the season.
“The five-month home heating season runs from Nov. 1 to March 31. National Grid says the average residential customer uses 713 therms in that period. ‘Therm’ is the unit of measurement of natural gas over time. One therm is equal to 100,000 British thermal units,” according to a story published Sept. 7 by the Watertown Daily Times. “There are two components of customers’ bills relating to natural gas: energy supply and energy delivery. The supply portion, which includes the actual cost of the natural gas commodity, is set to the market place and is passed on directly to customers without markup. … The delivery aspect includes such things as the cost of maintaining and repairing the delivery system and responding to emergencies related to the system. National Grid’s forecast is based on gas industry data from the end of August.”
Residents may have a home energy audit conducted to help them save money. Through these audits, professionals inspect each room of a home to determine if any measures may make the home more energy efficient.
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority offers home energy audits to property owners. There are different programs for residents based on their income and type of home they own. Visit wdt.me/yXaLa4 for more information.
Professional contractors also offer home energy audits.
These are good programs that determine where improvements may be made to reduce energy usage and save money. We encourage people in Northern New York to take advantage of the resources available to lower their expenses during the colder months.
