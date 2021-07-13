A vessel made nearly two decades ago in Northern New York is returning to the region to enhance public safety.
The Sackets Harbor Fire Department bought a fireboat for $138,000 from a municipal agency in the Ozark Mountains. The boat was made in 2004 by MetalCraft when it operated a manufacturing facility in Clayton.
The fireboat is fully equipped with three hoses, according to a story published July 5 by the Watertown Daily Times. If purchased new today, it would cost $700,000.
The fireboat will be used to respond to emergencies on the water. Such situations include fires at structures on islands in the area and cottages along the water as well as water rescues, the article reported. The U.S. Coast Guard previously covered these calls, but the Sackets Harbor unit is now only available on weekends, according to the story.
“In the past few weeks, the 40-member fire department has received a series of calls for inoperable boats and jet skis and their operators in need of help,” the article reported. “The department hopes to get the fireboat in the water in the next couple of weeks. The boat is now dry docked at Navy Point, waiting for some additional equipment to be installed on it. Firefighters also need to get trained on the boat before it can be used.”
The fire department has considered buying a fireboat for about two years. Putting money aside, it finally saw an acceptable deal. There’s a true need for this equipment, and the agency made the right call in finding a good fireboat at a fair price.
