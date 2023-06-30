The death of a 22-year-old Clarkson University student earlier this year was a tragedy, and it’s natural that people wanted officials to act to prevent other such events from occurring.
Justin Howard of Greensboro Bend, Vermont, jumped off the Maple Street bridge along the Raquette River in Potsdam on May 5 and attempted to swim. His body was found the following day near the West Dam.
Members of the Potsdam Village Board of Trustees considered a proposal to construct jump barrier fencing at the bridges along the Raquette River. This could help thwart similar tragedies. But for specified reasons, authorities wisely opted not to pursue this plan.
“The village of Potsdam has decided against installing jump barrier fencing on the bridges over the Raquette River,” according to a story published June 22 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Village officials, including trustees and the village administrator, reached a consensus and cited several factors. Those included the high costs, questionable effectiveness given the extensive river shorelines that run through the center of the community, and uncertainties regarding the authority to add fencing to bridges situated on a state roadway.”
A Potsdam resident previously recommended adding barriers to bridges to deter anyone else from jumping into the Raquette River. One idea was to use money the village received from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March 2021.
During a recent Village Board meeting, Village Administrator Greg Thompson detailed some of the challenges of carrying out this plan, the article reported.
“I mentioned that I would gather prices, and I am still willing to do so. However, it’s important to recognize that the bridges are part of a New York state highway. Therefore, we are restricted in taking action independently to install jump fences. The process would be time consuming,” he told trustees. “Before I proceed further, I would appreciate some input from the board on whether you believe it is worth the time and effort or if perhaps we should focus on our existing measures such as the signs, buoys and lines across the river. … I just wanted to bring this to your attention. While it is not impossible, any action would require going through the New York [State] Department of Transportation planning in Watertown and subsequently returning to us.”
Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said she had looked into the issue as well.
“Based on the limited research I conducted, in order to have an aesthetically pleasing barrier … [it] is available but quite expensive,” she said. “If we were to encounter significant public outcry and this issue became a major concern in the future, which I sincerely hope does not happen, we could revisit this matter. However, from the preliminary research I have conducted, it appears to be a costly endeavor.”
Trustee Steven J. Warr, who serves as deputy mayor, highlighted the problem preventing people from entering the Raquette River. There are other areas where access is possible other than bridges, he said.
Given these concerns, the Village Board’s decision not to move forward with this plan is sensible. Trustees offered the reasons that make this measure impractical.
But this doesn’t mean there’s nothing they can do.
They can lead an effort of community leaders and residents to publicize the dangers of jumping off bridges into the Raquette River. This would be especially helpful on the campuses of Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam.
A public awareness campaign could accomplish a lot of good. We encourage people interested in this issue to participate.
