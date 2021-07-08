With most novel coronavirus restrictions lifted, many people expect government operations to return to normal.
But residents have noticed that the state Department of Motor Vehicles office in Watertown continues to require appointments for some of its services. A few members of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators said they’ve fielded complaints about this and want to know why a pandemic-related plan remains in effect.
While running the office this way seems to be counterintuitive, Jefferson County Clerk Gizelle J. Meeks has some reasonable explanations. As is done at sites throughout the state, the DMV is overseen by the clerk’s office with a budget controlled by the County Board.
In a story published July 1 by the Watertown Daily Times, Meeks said that members of her staff are carrying out their work more efficiently this year. They have processed 33% more transactions since January than they did for the first seven months of 2019; due to pandemic restrictions, comparisons to last year wouldn’t be relevant. Meeks said staffers are 10,000 more transactions ahead of where they were in 2019 at this point.
“She said appointment-only services are easier to manage with reduced staff. Some departments in the county government, including the clerk’s office, have summer hours mandated in their contract with the civil service employees union,” the article reported. “The office currently closes an hour earlier than usual, at 3:30 p.m. Many staff are taking vacations during this summer, more so than usual this year because of the pandemic, which further reduces available staff.”
People who need to use the DMV should visit its website and make an appointment. They also need to make sure all the paperwork required to complete their transaction is completed.
Some county residents may have at best limited access to the internet or may not know how to use it. DMV staff members must make accommodations for these individuals and help them as best they can.
Not all DMV services require people to make appointments, Meeks said; some transactions, such as renewals and handing in license plates, will be handled on a walk-in basis. And some patrons may have their issues addressed on the spot if others cancel their appointments and there are few people waiting at the office.
But this system has improved operations for residents. People don’t wait as long at the DMV office because they arrive at a pre-selected time. It’s also eliminated the violent confrontations that have previously occurred because of long lines and extended wait times.
“Staff morale has seen a boost as well, Mrs. Meeks said, and DMV staff are working hard to catch up to old paperwork, which piled up for three months in 2020 when the offices were entirely closed,” according to the story. “She said a two-week closure in May, because of a COVID-19 outbreak among staff, put the office even further behind, but they’re catching up now.”
The office will go back to full walk-in services in September once staff shortages due to summer vacations have ended. If workers stay ahead of their transactions, operations should continue to run smoothly once things return to normal at that time.
But Meeks has found a system that functions well under the circumstances. It should be easy for most people to make appointments on the internet and show up at their scheduled time. County legislators should be satisfied that Meeks has made the best of a challenging situation to the benefit of the DMV’s daily patrons.
