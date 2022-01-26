Like employers in many other industries, school bus companies are having a difficult time hiring enough workers.
Given the uncertainty we’ve confronted during the novel coronavirus pandemic for nearly two years, this is understandable. All school districts have been closed at least part of this time as a safety measure. And even after schools reopened, many have had to shut down temporarily because of an outbreak of the virus.
So this has been a period of instability for bus drivers. It’s reasonable to conclude a good number of them decided to find work elsewhere.
Then there are questions of ensuring that drivers and children remain healthy each day. How many bus company employees and young people are vaccinated? How many of them wear masks during their daily rides?
The situation has taken a toll on school districts.
“In November, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand said school districts reported an average bus driver shortage of 15% to 20% this school year, causing additional burdens for students and families,” according to a story published Jan. 15 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Some bus drivers have retired early rather than risk getting sick, and issues around vaccines and masking requirements have led to drivers quitting and dissuaded potential drivers from applying for the jobs.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state authorities have considered various ways to address the problem. In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation recently decided to temporarily waive a portion of the CDL test requiring applicants to identify “under the hood” engine components.
“Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced a multi-agency plan to address the school bus driver shortage affecting schools across the state,” a Sept. 19 news release from the governor’s office reported. “The plan includes short-term steps to remove barriers and recruit traditional and non-traditional commercial driver’s license holders, expand CDL testing opportunities and enhance processes all designed to get more drivers into school buses. Additionally, New York state is launching outreach to more than 550,000 CDL license holders in New York state. The longer-term steps include changes to address the training and licensing of drivers, as well as broader recruitment into the bus driver profession.
“Gov. Hochul directed state agencies to utilize a multi-organizational recruitment effort to persuade CDL drivers to become school bus drivers. Interested drivers will be surveyed, and their information then shared with local school districts who are seeking drivers. The schools can work through these lists to recruit interested drivers in their area. In addition, the state will target currently unemployed drivers through the Department of Labor. The state will also work with partners in law enforcement, firefighters, military and other organizations that have trained drivers in order to find more individuals interested in becoming school bus drivers,” according to the news release. “Additionally, DMV is enhancing and expediting the process for CDL completion by removing the 14-day waiting period between the permit test and the road tests. Through enhanced cooperation with county-run DMVs the state will also help to increase capacity to administer written exams and road tests. The state is opening up new CDL Driver Testing sites by partnering with SUNY, the Thruway Authority, New York Racing Association and the Office of General Services to use large lots on their various sites for the road test. For school staff who currently hold a CDL, the State will set up expedited testing to obtain a permit to drive vans and buses temporarily.”
State and school district officials need to work with bus companies and drivers to determine what’s keeping people from returning to work or applying to be bus drivers. Combined with these other measures, hopefully this will help them fill many vacant positions.
