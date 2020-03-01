Last year, the Massena Memorial Hospital Board of Managers decided to seek the designation of Critical Access Hospital by the federal government.
This would have saved the hospital about $3.5 million each year. Board members viewed this as a necessary step in turning around Massena Memorial’s fortunes.
“The hospital had a net loss of $408,997 in November, bringing its year-to-date net losses to $8.3 million,” a story published Dec. 23 by the Watertown Daily Times reported. “The hospital finished 2018 with a net loss of $5.6 million.”
Massena Memorial Hospital had begun transitioning from a municipally owned facility to a private entity. Being able to save this amount of money would definitely have helped this process.
This designation is “given to eligible rural hospitals by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Congress created the Critical Access Hospital designation through the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 (Public Law 105-33) in response to a string of rural hospital closures during the 1980s and early 1990s,” according to information on the website for the Rural Health Information Hub, an entity funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “The CAH designation is designed to reduce the financial vulnerability of rural hospitals and improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities. To accomplish this goal, CAHs receive certain benefits, such as cost-based reimbursement for Medicare services.”
However, the Department of Health and Human Services informed the Board of Managers late last year that Massena Memorial did not qualify to be certified as a CAH. Hospital officials expressed their disappointment with the agency’s denial of their request.
The key to this rejection is how the government defines roads. This puts several other local hospitals at risk of losing money.
“A 2015 sub-regulation change involving the definition of roads could have a massive financial impact on three north country hospitals,” a Times article published Feb. 4 reported. “At the New York State Critical Access Hospital Performance Improvement meeting on Jan. 24 in Troy, the state Department of Health gave a presentation that revealed the reason Massena Memorial Hospital was not approved for the Critical Access designation last year. According to the program regulations created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, hospitals must be either 35 miles away from the nearest hospital on primary roads or ‘15 miles in areas with mountainous terrain or only secondary roads’ to be eligible for Critical Access designation.
“In 2015, the regulation stating the definitions for primary roads changed to include any ‘US-Numbered Highway (also called US Routes or US Highways) as designated by the American Association of the State Highway and Transportation Officials,’ all of which have ‘six-point shield’ signs that have ‘US’ or ‘I’ above the number, according to the sub-regulation,” according to the story. “The Department of Health provided a map showing that State Routes 26, 3 and 11 are all considered part of the U.S. Highway system with the new definition and therefore Lewis County General Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital would all be disqualified. The Lewis County, Carthage and Gouverneur hospitals are all up for recertification this summer for the first time since they were designated as Critical Access Hospitals in 2014, leaving time to prepare the lengthy recertification application while trying to ensure the sub-regulation doesn’t prevent their recertification. According to information provided at the meeting, there is likely to be nine of the 18 Critical Access hospitals in the state, including the three north country facilities, that will not meet the updated criteria, resulting in a $39 million total loss to those budgets. For Lewis County alone, the loss would be more than $5 million. … Carthage stands to lose $9.7 million should it lose its certification, while Gouverneur would lose $3.3 million.”
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and U.S. Sens. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., must become involved to help these hospitals qualify. These would be huge losses to these facilities. It’s hard enough maintaining vital health care services in rural communities; forfeiting this revenue would make things even worse.
