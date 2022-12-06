’Tis the season to be jolly, the song goes. ’Tis also a season where it is easy to be cynical.
We are implored to shop, to shop local when we are not out Black Fridaying or Cyber Mondaying. It comes at us online, on air and in print. With apologies to John Green, Christmas can seem like it’s marketing all the way down.
On the evening of Nov. 25 at the Canton Village Park, though, there was a glimpse of Christmas spirit properly placed and elegantly executed.
Hundreds of families lined up to give their children a chance to have a chat with Santa, get some hot chocolate and candy canes, listen to Christmas carols and take selfies with Rudolph and Frosty. This was a true community event like so many that are going on over the next few weeks in Northern New York.
There will be parades with Santa and breakfasts with Santa and Santa at the firehouse and Santa at the park. All of them are community organized, run by volunteers and paid for by local donations and deserving of your attention.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Holiday Parade of Lights on Friday. Festivities continued Saturday with a free Breakfast with Santa at the Carthage American Legion Post 789 and the lighting of the memory tree at at the Village Green Park.
The Lewis County Historical Society in Lowville as organizers offered its Home for the Holidays Festival on Nov. 18, 19, 25 and 26 as well as Friday and Saturday. This fundraiser for the society included Lionel train displays, a silent auction for decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, a chance giveaway for donated items and a display of gingerbread houses.
Watertown held its Christmas parade Friday, with participants moving down Washington Street this year rather than Public Square. A tree lighting ceremony was held in front of City Hall.
Music always plays a large part of celebrating Christmas. These events as well are sure to melt the heart of any skeptic and bring to mind the spirit of this season.
Nearly 300 student and faculty musicians from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music took the stage twice Sunday in celebration to present the 2022 Crane Candlelight Concerts. This holiday tradition began in the 1930s at what was then the Crane Institute of Music at Potsdam Normal School and has continued to grow in prominence ever since.
The Christmas carols filled the air Nov. 25 in Canton; the Christmas tree was lit; and the children stood, somewhat patiently, in line while gripping the hands of their moms and dads. Then Father Christmas asked each their name and each their Christmas wish before dispensing a small gift and a candy cane.
At this moment, it was impossible for adults not to be transported to their youth. A time when Christmas was magic and wonderful and filled with giddy, stomach-churning anticipation.
For a moment, the stress, responsibility and craziness took a back seat to joy, wonder and celebration.
We understand that for many retail establishments, the holiday season can be the most important part of the year for revenue. It is important to us as well.
Still, we are grateful to the folks who remind us of the Christmases of our youth when all you had to do to make marvelous things happen was to be patient and be good. Be sure to take the time to participate in a community celebration this season; it will give you some perspective.
And consider local retailers when shopping. Keeping your money local can be your gift to the community. In addition, help nonprofit groups in this region close out their year with a donation. They undertake extraordinary work and rely on the generosity of the people here.
However you choose to celebrate this time of year, embrace the joy, peace and charity that accompany it. We don’t have too many entire seasons dedicated to these sentiments. So let’s make the most of this one while it lasts — it will keep you young at heart!
