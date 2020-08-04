If you must identify where some obscure culvert is located within the town of Canton, you’re best bet is to track down someone who has a working knowledge of the region’s infrastructure.
Because much of this kind of information — while incredibly helpful — is nowhere to be found on a map of the area. The only way to find some of these features is to rely on hearsay from the locals.
Word of mouth may be a good way of preserving some aspects of a community’s makeup, but this method is far too ineffective for pinpointing critical infrastructure components. If memories become blurry, it could take a prolonged period of time to find what you need. And since time is money, the dollar figure on the meter may raise too high for certain projects if a search drags on.
The Development Authority of the North Country has collaborated with many municipalities to map out their landscapes as part of its geographic information system program. During its July 8 meeting, the Canton Town Board approved a preliminary proposal to work with DANC on mapping the town’s infrastructure.
“GIS, a framework of data collection, storage, visualization and analysis, organizes information into one system of map layers and images for convenient review. For the last 11 years, DANC has partnered with communities to apply for funding and develop GIS mapping of infrastructure in towns and villages across the north country,” according to a story published July 11 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The program, which now hosts and manages GIS data for 76 communities, is designed as a partnership so local governments do not need their own GIS software or staff. In collaboration with the New York Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency program, DANC has GIS expansion opportunities in the works for municipalities in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties with existing GIS agreements. In May, the Canton Village Board pledged its support of widening the scope of its GIS agreement with DANC, which would collect and layer highway and public works data — locations of bridges and culverts, street signs, sidewalks, curbs, municipal-owned cemeteries and electric systems. The public works data would supplement the already logged water and sewer system data for the village.”
Being able to look over a map and see what exists has its advantages. Public works projects will be easier to pursue if planners know exactly where key features are located.
However, this also will provide authorities with a clear idea on something just as important: What’s not on the map?
Are there some areas where bridges are few and far between? Does the placement of some water lines not make much sense when viewed from a broader perspective?
“This is something the town of Canton, for the size of the town of Canton, should already have,” board member Jim Smith said at the meeting, according to the story. “We’re behind, we’re not even up to speed. There’s a lot smaller communities out there than the town of Canton that have this technology and we don’t. I understand that money is always going to be a concern, but I do think that for the money we’d have to invest in this, I think it has a very good chance of us getting all of the return on our investment, by just being able to have information available.”
It’s good that the town of Canton has agreed to partner with DANC on this project. It will prove beneficial to developers, contractors, planners and the community as a whole.
